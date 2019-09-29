Cameron Champ takes convincing Safeway Open lead into final day

Cameron Champ has the advantage as the penultimate day comes to a close

American Cameron Champ carded an error-free 67 to take a three-shot lead into the final day of the Safeway Open in California.

Champ has played consistently in Napa, with his round of five under par following scorecards of 67 and 68 on the opening two days.

A trio of birdies on the back nine lifted the 24-year-old to 14 under, clear of a chasing pack including Canadians Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin, and Colombian Sebastian Munoz.

Overnight leader, Bryson DeChambeau, had a poor day

Both Munoz and Hadwin improved 13 places after matching Champ's round of 67, while Taylor dropped shots on the 15th and 16th for a 70.

Overnight leader Bryson DeChambeau had a torrid third round, bogeying the third and the 10th and dropping two shots on the 13th.

The American's 76 dropped him 14 places into a tie for 15th.

