Jon Rahm sets sights on European No 1 after moving into Dubai lead

Jon Rahm is eyeing the opportunity to emulate his idol Seve Ballesteros after moving into a share of the lead at the DP World Tour Championship.

Rahm, looking to win the season-finale for a second time, birdied four of his final nine holes to post a third-round 66 at Jumeriah Golf Estates and join Mike Lorenzo-Vera at the top of the leaderboard.

Victory for Rahm could see him join Ballesteros as the only Spanish players to win the Race to Dubai or the European Tour Order of Merit, providing Bernd Wiesberger finishes outside of the top two, with the world No 5 hopeful of ending the season as European No 1.

Rahm is tied for the lead on 15 under

"Gives me goosebumps to think about that [winning the Race to Dubai]," Rahm told Sky Sports. "As a Spaniard, any time you join or you have the chance to put your name on a list where there's only one name and that name is Seve (Ballesteros), it's pretty impactful.

"It's really emotional for all of us. To think not even Sergio (Garcia) or Miguel Ángel (Jimenez) or Ollie (Jose Maria Olazabal) or many other great players could get it done.

"It's hard to believe that I have the chance to be the second, but I'm just going to try to enjoy the afternoon. Hopefully I can keep this going tomorrow for 18 more holes and be the last man standing."

Fleetwood also remains in the hunt to win the Race to Dubai for the second time in three years, with a two-under 70 keeping the 2017 European No 1 within four strokes of the lead.

A second victory in as many starts would see Fleetwood top the season-long standings, as long as Wiesberger remains outside the top two, while a runner-up finish would be enough if Rahm does not end the week with a fourth Rolex Series title.

"One thing that I probably haven't done great in the past is you just misjudge what you think a winning score might be or you think guys are going to keep going at it," Fleetwood said. "You never know what's going to happen on a Sunday.

Fleetwood also finished second in the Race to Dubai in 2018

"All you can do is play your golf and hit your shots, and then get the best score you can and see if that's good enough. Tomorrow it will just be going out there, trying my best.

"There's a couple more scenarios. There's one tournament going on and then there's the Race to Dubai going on. I think it's just an extra challenge, that's all. So far, I feel like I've done a great job of it."

