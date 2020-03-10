The Players: Where will Tiger Woods play next after missing Sawgrass?

Tiger Woods will miss the Players Championship this week

Wayne Riley reflects on Tyrrell Hatton's maiden PGA Tour win, Rory McIlroy's hopes of defending at The Players and when we may next see Tiger Woods competing.

Most would have thought it would be Tommy Fleetwood as the next Englishman to break through and win on the PGA Tour, but Hatton slipped through to do it in some style at Bay Hill.

He had so much time off over the winter with his wrist injury but has appeared far more enthusiastic about everything since his return. To win in the way he did shows just what a great mindset he has.

Tyrrell Hatton claimed a one-shot victory over Marc Leishman

That course was US Open-style over the weekend in terms of scoring, where over par still left you high up the leaderboard, so it was so impressive and encouraging to stay on top of the board throughout that final day.

Over the years people have talked about his attitude and tantrums on the course, but Sunday proved a lot of critics wrong in the sense he's a lot more mentally strong than people previously gave him credit for.

What really sticks in mind was the 11th hole where he hit driver off the tee, which I think was the right play, but then hit it in the water and made double. He spoke to me during that double and it was remarkable how positive and light-hearted he was during the whole situation.

You cannot be a scatterbrain and win under those conditions, so this guy is clearly the real deal. When it comes to Whistling Straits this autumn, the European fans would be very happy to see him on the team. There's a big changing of the guard in European golf and I think he could be a big part of it.

MCILROY MISSING OUT?

Rory McIlroy slipped down the leaderboard on the final day, ending in tied-fifth, and I'm not sure if McIlroy really likes playing in windy conditions like we saw over the weekend. There's no question he can play in any conditions, obviously, but I'm not sure he likes wind like he does still conditions.

Rory McIlroy has not finished outside the top-five in a PGA Tour event since the BMW Championship in August

He may not have won yet in 2020, but that continues a long run of top-fives on the PGA Tour. When you are in that kind of run, you are world No 1 and you are already a four-time major champion then there is not too much of a worry waiting for that next victory.

I think it says more about the depth now in our great game. When you had Tiger Woods winning week after week in the peak of his game, he was not playing as many great players as Rory has to deal with now. There are so many players who can win now, it's becoming even harder to predict.

Defending a title is very difficult because you go there with huge expectations and memories, as well as the pressure of being defending champion. It's a big ask for him to win this week and defend, but I certainly would not be surprised if he did.

WOODS WORRY?

Woods is not in the field this week as he continues to recover from his back injury, although I do not think we should be overly concerned about that right now. A lot of people have questioned whether we will see him play now before the Masters, but I think he will be back before then.

Woods last played at the Genesis Invitational, where he finished last of those making the cut

I don't think he will be playing in Texas the week before, because it gets a bit windy and you do not want your swing to be battling the elements the week before Augusta, but it would not surprise me to find him at the Valspar Championship or the Match Play.

The Valspar will have warm weather and offers an undulating course where the terrain is very similar to what he will get at Augusta, plus the fact that he played well there a few years ago.

Woods will be chasing a sixth Masters victory next month, should he play

Woods is happy and lucky to still be playing and we need to start thinking in a similar way for still having him in our game. Him having to take time out is just what is now, unfortunately.

He played 14 tournaments last year and if he manages 10 year and wins another title, then it has still been a great campaign for him. The only person right now who knows whether that's possible or not right now is the 15-time major champion.

