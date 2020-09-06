Tour Championship: Tee times for the third round at East Lake

Dustin Johnson leads the Tour Championship, with Jon Rahm four off the pace

Pairings and tee times for the third round of the Tour Championship, the final event of the PGA Tour season, at East Lake in Atlanta.

USA unless stated, all times BST

1742 Ryan Palmer, Billy Horschel

1752 Marc Leishman (Aus), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

1802 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Cameron Champ

1812 Kevin Na, Kevin Kisner

1822 Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland (Nor)

1832 Daniel Berger, Bryson DeChambeau

DeChambeau is tied-20th after a one-under 69 on Saturday

1842 Cameron Smith (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1852 Harris English, Webb Simpson

1902 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Scottie Scheffler

1912 Patrick Reed, Lanto Griffin

1922 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Sebastian Munoz (Col)

McIlroy is five strokes back as he looks to become the first back-to-back FedExCup champion

1932 Jon Rahm (Spa), Brendon Todd

1942 Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1952 Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

2002 Sungjae Im (Kor), Dustin Johnson

