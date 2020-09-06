Tour Championship: Tee times for the third round at East Lake
Pairings and tee times for the third round of the Tour Championship, the final event of the PGA Tour season, at East Lake in Atlanta.
USA unless stated, all times BST
1742 Ryan Palmer, Billy Horschel
1752 Marc Leishman (Aus), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
1802 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Cameron Champ
1812 Kevin Na, Kevin Kisner
1822 Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland (Nor)
1832 Daniel Berger, Bryson DeChambeau
1842 Cameron Smith (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1852 Harris English, Webb Simpson
1902 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Scottie Scheffler
1912 Patrick Reed, Lanto Griffin
1922 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Sebastian Munoz (Col)
1932 Jon Rahm (Spa), Brendon Todd
1942 Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1952 Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas
2002 Sungjae Im (Kor), Dustin Johnson
