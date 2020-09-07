Tour Championship: Tee times for the final round at East Lake
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 07/09/20 2:05pm
Pairings and tee times for the final round of the Tour Championship, the last event of the PGA Tour season, at East Lake in Atlanta.
USA unless stated, all times BST
1635 Marc Leishman (Aus), Billy Horschel
1645 Cameron Smith (Aus), Ryan Palmer
1655 Cameron Champ, Kevin Na
1705 Kevin Kisner, Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
1715 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Bryson DeChambeau
1725 Patrick Reed, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
1735 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Harris English
1745 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Lanto Griffin
1755 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Webb Simpson
1805 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Tony Finau
1815 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Brendon Todd
1825 Sungjae Im (Kor), Scottie Scheffler
1835 Collin Morikawa, Daniel Berger
1845 Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm (Spa)
1855 Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele
