Tour Championship: Tee times for the final round at East Lake

Rory McIlroy will play alongside Brendon Todd in the final round at the Tour Championship

Pairings and tee times for the final round of the Tour Championship, the last event of the PGA Tour season, at East Lake in Atlanta.

USA unless stated, all times BST

1635 Marc Leishman (Aus), Billy Horschel

1645 Cameron Smith (Aus), Ryan Palmer

1655 Cameron Champ, Kevin Na

1705 Kevin Kisner, Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

1715 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Bryson DeChambeau

1725 Patrick Reed, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1735 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Harris English

1745 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Lanto Griffin

1755 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Webb Simpson

1805 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Tony Finau

Hatton carded a one-over 71 on Sunday to slip into tied-ninth

1815 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Brendon Todd

1825 Sungjae Im (Kor), Scottie Scheffler

1835 Collin Morikawa, Daniel Berger

1845 Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm (Spa)

1855 Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele

