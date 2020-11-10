The Masters: Groups, tee times for opening round at Augusta National

Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy have been grouped together for the first two rounds of The Masters

A look at the groups and tee times for the opening round of the 84th Masters at Augusta National.

USA unless stated, all times GMT

(x) denotes amateurs

Starting from Hole 1

1200 Lucas Glover, CT Pan (Tpe), Corey Conners (Can)

1211 Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattanond (Tha)

1222 Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, Lukas Michel (Aus) (x)

1233 Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood (Eng), Kevin Na

1244 Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson (Swe)

1255 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Jason Day (Aus), Abel Gallegos (Arg) (x)

1306 Vijay Singh (Fij), Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan

1317 Mike Weir (Can), Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp), Matt Wallace (Eng)

1605 Sung Kang (Kor), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)

1616 Danny Willett (Eng), Rickie Fowler, John Augenstein (x)

1627 Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

1638 Adam Scott (Aus), Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1649 Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka

1700 Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

1711 Zach Johnson, Justin Rose (Eng), Cameron Champ

1722 Victor Perez (Fra), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brendon Todd

Starting from Hole 10

1200 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin (Chn) (x)

1211 Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1222 Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin (Can), Scottie Scheffler

1233 Jon Rahm (Esp), Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

World No 2 Jon Rahm has been grouped with Bryson DeChambeau and Louis Oosthuizen

1244 Patrick Reed, Paul Casey (Eng), Tony Finau

1255 Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry (Irl), Andy Ogletree (x)

1306 Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter (Eng)

1317 Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Nate Lashley

1605 Justin Harding (Rsa), Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Nick Taylor (Can)

1616 Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz (Col), Byeong Hun An (Kor)

1627 Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1638 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith (Aus)

1649 Bernhard Langer (Ger), JT Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

1700 Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)

1711 Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), Andrew Putnam, James Sugrue (Irl) (x)

