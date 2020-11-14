The Masters: Bryson DeChambeau tested for Covid-19 as illness hampers Augusta challenge

Bryson DeChambeau was tested for coronavirus on Friday evening

Bryson DeChambeau revealed he was tested for coronavirus on Friday evening as he continues to be troubled by illness at the Masters.

DeChambeau narrowly avoided missing the halfway cut at Augusta National when the second round resumed in cool, damp conditions on Saturday morning, making bogey at the last two holes to card a 74 and slip to level par.

But, having resumed with a two-putt birdie on the 13th, DeChambeau made it three in a row at 14 and added another at the short 16th before his scrappy finish left him facing an anxious wait for the cut line to be confirmed.

DeChambeau has been struggling with bouts of dizziness

As it transpired, the cut stayed at level par as 60 players qualified for the third round, with DeChambeau's playing-partner Jon Rahm part of a five-way tie for the lead on nine under alongside Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas - the first time in major history that the world's top three ranked players shared the lead after any round.

DeChambeau then admitted to reporters that he had been battling bouts of dizziness since first complaining of feeling unwell on Thursday evening, prompting him to be tested for Covid-19 along with his backroom team. All tested negative.

Asked how he was feeling, the pre-tournament favourite said: "Not good, to say the least. I was feeling something a little weird two nights ago, and I came out yesterday and was fine for the most part. But as I kept going through the round, I started getting a little dizzy. I don't know what was going on, a little something weird.

"So I got checked for COVID last night, and I was fine, nothing. But I had to do the right thing and make sure there was nothing more serious than that. I don't know what it is or what happened, but these past couple days, I've felt really, really odd and just not a hundred per cent.

DeChambeau made the cut with nothing to spare

"Some of that's played into it. I just feel kind of dull and numb out there, just not fully aware of everything, and making some silly, silly mistakes for sure. I don't know what it is. There's like something in my stomach that's just not doing well.

"Every time I'd bend over and come back up, I'd like lose my stance a little bit. So I don't know what's going on. I've got to go and do some blood work and get checked out and figure out what's going on for this off‑season."

Rahm maintained his hopes of a maiden major title, resuming with a confident five-foot putt for birdie at the 13th which got him into a tie at the top, and after a scare at 15 when he needed a delightful chip-in to save par, he avoided any further mishaps.

Tiger Woods restarted facing a tough approach to the 11th, but he did well to save par and scrambled another at 14 before getting under par for the round with a birdie at 15, from where he parred safely home to card a 71 - five under for the tournament and just four off the lead.