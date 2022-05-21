PGA Championship: Matt Fitzpatrick eager to seize major opportunity on final day at Southern Hills

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Matt Fitzpatrick was in good spirits after a third round 67 left him at six under par for the tournament. Matt Fitzpatrick was in good spirits after a third round 67 left him at six under par for the tournament.

Matt Fitzpatrick is eager to seize the opportunity to win a first major title at the PGA Championship, saying "I'd happily tee off now" as he sits three shots of the lead going into the final round.

The Englishman recovered from back-to-back bogeys on the opening two holes of his third round to card a magnificent 67. In a tie for second with Will Zalatoris at six under par, it will be Fitzpatrick who pairs up with leader Mito Pereira (-9) in the final group on Sunday.

The world No 17, who has seven wins on the DP World Tour but is yet to taste victory on the PGA Tour or in a major, says he isn't fazed by the challenge and can't wait to get going.

"I'm just looking forward to it," Fitzpatrick said. "I've spoken about it with my coaches at length about my major record and I've always just said to them, I just want to give myself a chance because I back myself at the end of the day.

"I feel like whenever I've had a chance in Europe, I've played very well. Even over here [in the US], I've not had that many chances to win, but when I have, I've played well. I've not lost it.

"Tomorrow is a chance to win - I'd happily go tee off now if I could."

Ahead of his final-day push, Fitzpatrick revealed some slightly unusual preparation that is likely with his housemate for the week in Tulsa, Thomas Pieters.

"Nothing different," Fitzpatrick said of his plans. "Just keep the routine the same.

"It's the first time I'm sharing a house with Thomas, so we've had a bit of a laugh this week.

"I'll probably just go and clip a few now with my coach and then just sort of chill.

"He [Pieters] will probably put the basketball on, so I'll probably just sit and pretend to watch."

Pereira: I was pretty nervous

As for Fitzpatrick's playing partner tomorrow, tournament leader Mito Pereira admitted to a few nerves during his round of 69 that at one stage threatened to unravel with a run of four bogeys in five holes.

The Chilean was faultless early on, notching two birdies from the opening seven holes as he passed overnight leader Zalatoris, but he then slipped back to the pack at six-under after his horror run before recovering with three more birdies on his last six.

"It was a tough place to be at that moment," Pereira said. "But I just found myself and from 13 on, I made three-under - and those holes are pretty tough.

"I wasn't playing really bad in those bogeys, so it wasn't like I was losing my confidence. I was still hitting the ball really well.

"Today it was a really tough day. It was windy, cold, gusting. I hit some bad shots, but it's normal.

"I'm just really happy to be in this position."

In terms of how he feels about leading a major for the first time, Pereira added: "I don't know yet. I'll just try to disconnect a little bit, I guess.

"I was pretty nervous today. I was in the final pairing. I'll just try to rest, do what I do every day and keep it simple."

'Whoever is going to win is going to earn it'

Rory McIlroy had big hopes of challenging going into the weekend, but a four-over round of 74 dropped the Northern Irishman back to level par for the tournament.

Instead, it was the Republic of Ireland's Seamus Power who found himself launching up the leaderboard on the Saturday as he carded a superb 67 to sit six shots off the lead at three under.

Seamus Power catapulted himself up the leaderboard with a fine round of 67 on Saturday

A run of four birdies from his final seven holes was responsible in catapulting the 35-year-old from Waterford into contention.

"Going from one over to three under, especially on a course like this, gives me a bit of momentum going into tomorrow," Power said after his round.

"I feel good, my game is in a good spot. Obviously I'm a few back, but it's one of those golf courses where whoever is going to win it is going to earn it.

"If I can get a couple birdies on the card, it can make the world of difference."

