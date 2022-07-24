3M Open: Scott Piercy extends lead to four shots heading into the final round

Scott Piercy watches his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the 3M Open (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

American Scott Piercy extended his lead at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minneapolis, moving four shots ahead of his nearest rival as they go into the final round of the competition on Sunday.

With a score of five-under 66, Piercy continued the momentum he created earlier on, having ended play on Friday with a three-shot lead.

Saturday's round was delayed by more than six and a half hours due to inclement weather, but Piercy sits at 18-under 195 heading into Sunday's final round.

Argentina's Emiliano Grillo was steady trailing for the second day in a row. He shot 67 to sit second, four strokes back.

Piercy on the first green during the third round (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Behind him were Americans Doug Ghim and Tony Finau. They shot matching 65s and are tied for third at 13 under for the tournament.

Tom Hoge (66) is six shots back in fifth place.

Piercy is 18 holes away from his fifth career win on the PGA Tour and first since 2015. He finished his round with seven birdies - including five in a row on Holes 3-7 - against two bogeys. He concluded the session with a bogey at the par-5 18th.

"It feels great," Piercy said. "I obviously would have liked to have finished off the last hole a little bit better.

"My goal, once I got off to kind of a good start, was to get to 21 and keep the pedal to the metal and just try to go. The last four, five holes, [there were] kind of some tired swings and a little bit of mental grind today. So I'm happy that I actually gained a stroke from three to four and let's go do it again [on Sunday]."

Piercy is looking for a fifth career win on the PGA Tour

Piercy will be paired with Grillo, who used an eagle, four birdies against two bogeys to remain within reach of his second victory on tour and first since 2015.

"I'm pleased the way I closed the round," Grillo said, while acknowledging that catching Piercy is a daunting task.

"[Piercy] played phenomenal today," Grillo added.

"If he brings half of his game from today to tomorrow, that's going to be very tough. Obviously you're looking at a very low round tomorrow to have a chance.

"But I'm just going to go out and try to have fun and, like I say, try to play my best."

Ghim and Finau both earnt themselves six birdies.

Watch the fourth and final day of the 2022 3M Open live on Sky Sports Mix from 7pm and Sky Sports Golf from 8pm tonight