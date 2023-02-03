Saudi International: Abraham Ancer stays ahead as Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau miss cut

Abraham Ancer holds a one-shot lead heading into the weekend in Saudi Arabia

Abraham Ancer holds a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Asian Tour’s PIF Saudi International, as Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau both missed the cut.

Ancer followed a bogey-free 63 on the opening day with a four-under 66 on Friday at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, mixing five birdies with a lone bogey to move to 11 under for the tournament.

The LIV Golf member's closest challenge comes from American Cameron Young, who carded a second-round 65, while Marc Leishman's six-under 64 jumped him into tied-third and within three of the lead alongside Sadom Kaewkanjana and Louis Oosthuizen.

"I'm very pleased the way I've been rolling it and hitting it off the tee," Ancer said. "My iron play has been pretty good, so I'm happy with my game. Extremely happy with my play and the way my body feels, the way my swing feels."

Young posted five birdies, including three in a row from the tenth, to grab second spot, while Leishman made a hole-out eagle at the par-four tenth on his way to getting to eight under.

"Yesterday to have two under in that weather was pretty pleasing," Leishman said. "Then to come out this morning and to put a low one on the board in more benign conditions was pretty satisfying as well. Happy with the start."

15-year-old amateur Ratchanon 'TK' Chantananuwat carded a 66 and is a further shot back with Australia's Lucas Herbert, while England's Richard Bland is inside the top-10 after a second successive 67.

Defending champion Harold Varner III from the United States made a strong move, carding a 66 to join Patrick Reed, Paul Casey and Sergio Garcia in the group on five under, with Brooks Koepka, Cameron Champ and Bernd Wiesberger all a further stroke back.

Open champion Smith missed the cut by two shots despite a one-under 69 on Friday, with DeChambeau also making an early exit after rounds of 72 and 75 over the first two rounds.

Two-time Saudi International winner Dustin Johnson withdrew ahead of the first round of the Asian Tour's season opener, citing a back injury. while Sam Horsfield didn't return for day two despite a three-under 67 on the opening day.