Saudi International: Abraham Ancer leads Cameron Young by two at star-studded Asian Tour event

Abraham Ancer's blemish-free 64 has earned him a two-shot after three rounds of the PIF Saudi International

Abraham Ancer will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Asian Tour's PIF Saudi International with Cameron Young his nearest challenger.

Ancer led Young by one after 36 holes but increased that advantage as he posted a blemish-free, six-under 64 to reach 17 under par.

Young made a five-under 65 with dropped shots at 13 and 15 around his seven birdies as he lifted his score to 14 under.

Matthew Wolff shot the round of the day, a seven-under 63, with the American 10 under for the event after eight birdies and a solitary bogey.

Wolff is in a share of third place alongside Lucas Herbert - who finished third at the Dubai Desert Classic last week, behind champion Rory McIlroy and runner-up Patrick Reed - as well as Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana, with Jason Kokrak a shot further back on nine under.

English trio Paul Casey, Ian Poulter and Richard Bland are at eight, seven and six under respectively, with Poulter firing a five-under 65 with no dropped shots.

A strong field also includes Reed at six under, plus Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Louis Oosthuizen, Brooks Koepka and Joaquin Niemann, all of whom are at five under.