Tiger Woods grouped with Rory McIlroy for Genesis Open and praises his handling of LIV situation

Tiger Woods will tee off with Rory McIlroy when he makes his comeback at the Genesis Invitational on Thursday.

​​​​​​Woods will be making his first non-major appearance on the PGA Tour since the Zozo Championship in October 2020, with the 47-year-old grouped alongside Justin Thomas and McIlroy as a star-studded field take to the course, containing 23 of the world's top 25 players and all the current top 30 in the FedExCup standings.

While the five-time Masters champion has been focused on his performance for the week ahead, he took time out on Tuesday to pay tribute to McIlroy, hailing the Irishman as "exceptional" for his conduct with LIV players after he pulled off a stunning victory over Patrick Reed at the DP World Tour Dubai Desert Classic in January.

Reed has launched a defamation lawsuit against several media members and organisations since joining LIV, while the lawyer representing the American in that case also subpoenaed McIlroy and Woods for their role in the players-only meeting that was held prior to the BMW Championship in August.

"The past year since, if you go back to this week at Genesis last year to where it's at now, we all have to say it's been very turbulent," said Woods.

"We never would have expected the game of golf to be in this situation, but it is, that's the reality, and I was alluding to trying to create the best product.

"Obviously, they're a competitive organization trying to create their best product they possibly can, and we're trying to create the best product that we think the future of golf, how it should be played.

"It's been an ebb and flow, it really has. And it's been difficult, there's no lie.

"You've seen our ambassador, Rory, go through it. It's been tough on him, but he's been exceptional.

"To be able to go through all that, I've been with him on all those conference calls and side meetings, and for him to go out there and play and win, it's been incredible."

What can we expect from Tiger's return? | 'I'm here to win'

Woods has had a host of injuries to contend with, making his comeback from leg and ankle injuries at Augusta National last April, 14 months on from a career-threatening car crash, with the American playing the PGA Championship the following month before missing the cut at The 150th Open in July.

The 47-year-old said he has yet to walk and play 18 holes for four days in a row as his ankle continues to cause him problems and he has not made an official start since the early exit at St Andrews, where he was forced to deny rumours about any possible retirement from the sport.

Despite recent setbacks, Woods firmly believes he is in the fight for the win when the Genesis Invitational gets under way on Thursday.

"Well, the plan was to play. Whether or not this body would listen to me or not was the main question," he added.

"I can hit golf balls and do all that stuff, it's matter of whether I have endurance in my leg, and we've been pushing it pretty good and able to recovery each and every day, which is great.

"If I'm playing, I play to win. I know that players have played and they are ambassadors of the game and try to grow the game.

"I can't wrap my mind around that as a competitor. If I'm playing in the event I'm going to try and beat you.

"I'm there to get a W, OK? So I don't understand that making the cut is a great thing.

"There will come a point in time when my body will not allow me to do that anymore, and it's probably sooner rather than later, but wrapping my head around that transition and being the ambassador role and just trying to be out here with the guys, no, that's not in my DNA."

