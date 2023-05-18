Sky Sports and USGA announce new multi-year extension for US Open Championship golf rights

Sky Sports will show the US Open Championship for a further three years as part of a partnership extension with the USGA.

The deal means Sky Sports views will continue to enjoy live action from the US Open, where England's Matt Fitzpatrick is defending champion, starting with the contest at Los Angeles Country Club in California from June 15-18.

The 2024 contest at Pinehurst and the 2025 event at Oakmont are also covered in the deal, along with the US Women's Open and a host of other USGA events.

The US Amateur Championship and US Women's Amateur Championship will also be shown live, along with the US Senior Open - where Padraig Harrington defends his title later this year - and the Curtis Cup match between the United States and Great Britain and Ireland.

Sky Sports is the home of live golf in the UK and Ireland, with all four men's majors and all five women's majors exclusively live on Sky Sports Golf.

Matt Fitzpatrick will return to the US Open as defending champion this June, live on Sky Sports

The PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour are all available to enjoy, as well as the Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup contests between Team Europe and Team USA this September, making 2023 our biggest ever year of live golf.

Sky Sports' biggest ever year of live golf - key dates in 2023

April 6-9: The Masters - Augusta National, Georgia (Winner - Jon Rahm)

April 20-23: Chevron Championship - The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas (Winner - Lilia Vu)

May 18-21: PGA Championship - Oak Hill, Rochester, New York

June 15-18: US Open - Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles, California

June 22-25: KPMG PGA Championship - Baltusrol Golf Club, Springfield, New Jersey

June 6-9: US Women's Open - Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California

July 20-23: The Open - Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

July 27-30: Evian Championship - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-Les-Bains, France

August 9-13: AIG Women's Open - Walton Heath, Surrey, England

September 22-24: Solheim Cup - Finca Cortesin, Andalucia, Spain

September 29-October 1: Ryder Cup - Marco Simone GC, Rome, Italy

