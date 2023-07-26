Ryder Cup 2023: Can Justin Thomas and Tony Finau enhance hopes of USA pick at the 3M Open?

Justin Thomas and Tony Finau are both trying to enhance their Ryder Cup hopes at the 3M Open

Justin Thomas and Tony Finau are both looking to bolster their hopes of featuring in Team USA’s Ryder Cup side later this year with a strong performance at the 3M Open in Minneapolis.

This week's event is the penultimate tournament in the regular PGA Tour season, with only the top 70 in the FedExCup standings after next week's Wyndham Championship progressing to the season-ending FedExCup Playoffs.

It's also one of four tournament remaining where qualification points are on offer for the Ryder Cup, with Thomas adding the next two events to his schedule to try and extend his season and enhance his chances of a third consecutive appearance for Team USA.

Justin Thomas' first round at The Open was one to forget and nothing summed his performance up more than the nine shots he took on the 18th hole, which left him on 11-over for the day.

Thomas said after his missed cut at The Open last week that he "want to make the Ryder Cup more than anything", with the two-time major champion eager to "make a little bit of a run and try to prove a point" to captain Zach Johnson.

"I feel like I'm just right there to kind of break through a little inner confidence or mojo, if you will," Thomas said ahead of the 3M Open. "I mean, I'm not going to get that at home sitting on the couch! Feel like I just kind of need to play my way through it a little bit.

Justin Thomas currently sits 75th in the FedExCup standings

"First off, this is an unbelievable opportunity for me, kind of behind the eight-ball and my end goal is to make the Tour Championship like it is every year. It's not like I'm just playing to try to get into the first playoffs event. I want to be in Atlanta and I'm going to have to get there somehow."

Finau chasing back-to-back victories

Finau returns as defending champion after last year's three-shot win in Minneapolis, the first of back-to-back victories last summer, with the world No 19 enjoying further victories at the Houston Open and the Mexico Open before a drop of form in recent months.

Highlights from the final round of the Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course.

The two-time Ryder Cup player is without a top-20 finish since April's win in Mexico and has missed the cut in three of his last five starts, with Finau determined to impress over the next month to force his way into Johnson's plans.

"The Ryder Cup always has been on my mind from the start of the year," Finau said. "It's a goal of mine. I would say any American golfer playing, it's a goal of theirs to be on this team; that hasn't changed.

"But I've been in this type of position before, you know, where probably on the outside looking in. Going to have to play some good golf over these next few weeks and make my case."

"I think if winning and experience holds a lot of weight, then I feel like I've done enough. If consistency and form is the formula that the captains are looking for, then the answer's probably no.

"The great thing for me is the picks aren't tomorrow; the picks are still in about a month. I've got four tournaments to make my case if there is a question, and that's what I intend to do."

Team USA as it stands

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler, US Open champion Wyndham Clark and PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka are currently in the automatic spots, along with Harman, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, with the top six after the BMW Championship on August 20 securing their places in Zach Johnson's side.

Johnson will then have six captain's picks to complete his side, with the 47-year-old happy with the strength of options he has to choose from ahead of his bid for a first USA victory on European soil since 1993.

United States Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson explains how the captaincy has become a family affair as he reveals that his wife is 'the real captain'.

"I think I've got a selection of riches," Johnson said after his final round at The Open on Sunday. "Again, more positives than anything. The state of American golf is great. Some of the guys that are kind of on the fringe of starting to play really well, which is awesome.

"I would prefer that my decision is really difficult. That means the guys are in a good state and in good form, which is really ultimately what's important."

