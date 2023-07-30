3M Open: Lee Hodges takes five-shot lead into final round with defending champion Tony Finau six shots back

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the third round of the 3M Open from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. Highlights from the third round of the 3M Open from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

Lee Hodges extended his lead to five shots at the 3M Open heading into the final round with JT Poston a distant second and defending champion Tony Finau six shots back.

Hodges carded a 20-under at the TPC Twin Cities to break the tournament 54-hole mark set last year by Scott Piercy.

Hodges led at eight-under after the first round and a record 15-under after the second.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

What to watch on Sky Sports this week Enjoy live action from F1, The Ashes, Premier League and more with NOW Final Men's Ashes Test – July 27 to 31 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Premier League Summer Series – from July 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

Belgian Grand Prix – July 28 to 30 - LIVE on Sky Sports F1

Netball World Cup – July 28 to August 6 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action



Without a victory on Tour under his belt, Hodges has been playing without any expectations, allowing him to head into Sunday's final round with little pressure.

"I have nothing to lose. I'm out here playing with house money," Hodges said. "I have a job next year on the PGA Tour, this is all great. This is just icing on the cake."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

JT Poston is a distant second after also shooting 66, while defending champion Tony Finau (67) is six shots back in third.

Australia's Aaron Baddeley (65) is seven shots off the pace.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Hodges carded seven birdies and two bogeys in the third round. Five of the birdies came on the back nine as he shot a stellar 31.

"I honestly don't think I'll be that nervous tonight." Hodges said. "I'll hang out with my wife. We'll go do something fun. I mean, yeah, it's just golf at the end of the day. I'm lucky to be here.

Sam Ryder (65), Keith Mitchell (67), Billy Horschel (68) and Kevin Streelman (69) are tied for fifth at 12-under.