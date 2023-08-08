AIG Women's Open: Full groupings and tee times for second round of major finale at Walton Heath

Groupings and tee times for the second round of the AIG Women's Open, held at Walton Heath in Surrey and exclusively live on Friday from 11am on Sky Sports Golf.

USA unless stated; (X) denotes amateurs

Starting at hole one

0630 Meghan MacLaren (Eng), Sarah Kemp (Aus), Kylie Henry (Sco)

0641 Dame Laura Davies (Eng), Sarah Schmelzel, Chiara Horder (Ger) (x)

0652 Ryann O'Toole, Lily May Humphreys (Eng), Angela Stanford

0703 Yu Liu (Chn), Caroline Hedwall (Swe), Hayley Davis (Eng)

0714 Eun Hee Ji (Kor), Grace Kim (Aus), Stephanie Meadow (NIrl)

0725 Angel Yin, Maja Stark (Swe), Amy Yang (Kor)

0736 Xiyu Janet Lin (Chn), Jennifer Kupcho, Jodi Ewart Shadoff (Eng)

0747 Georgia Hall (Eng), Celine Boutier (Fra), Atthaya Thitikul (Tha)

0758 Lilia Vu, Lexi Thompson, Linn Grant (Swe)

0809 Ashleigh Buhai (Rsa), Brooke Henderson (Can), Rose Zhang

0820 Allisen Corpuz, Hyo Joo Kim (Kor), Hannah Green (Aus)

0831 Miyu Yamashita (Jpn), In Gee Chun (Kor), Megan Khang

0847 Hyejin Choi (Kor), Ally Ewing, Saki Baba (Jpn) (x)

0858 Madelene Sagstrom (Swe), Sei Young Kim (Kor), Andrea Lee

0909 Yuna Nishimura (Jpn), Mina Harigae, Chaira Noja (Ger)

0920 Na Rin An (Kor), Minami Katsu (Jpn), Paula Reto (Rsa)

0931 Albane Valenzuela (Sui), Pajaree Anannarukarn (Tha), Haruka Kawasaki (Jpn)

0942 Pei-Yun Chien (Tai), Alice Hewson (Eng), Ting-Hsuan Huang (Tai) (x)

0953 Esther Henseleit (Ger), Lindsey Weaver, Carmen Alonso (Esp)

1004 Lala Anai (Jpn), Olivia Cowan (Ger), Linnea Strom (Swe)

1015 Lindy Duncan, Celine Herbin (Fra), Anna Foster (Irl) (x)

1026 Pauline Roussin (Fra), Arpichaya Yubol (Tha), Nicole Broch Estrup (Den)

1037 Wei-Ling Hsu (Tai), Kristyna Napoleaova (Cze), Tiia Koivisto (Fin)

1048 Johanna Gustavsson (Swe), Chloe Williams (Wal), Kelsey Bennett (Aus)

1110 Mel Reid (Eng), Alison Lee, Maria Fassi (Mex)

1121 Lauren Coughlin, Matilda Castren (Fin), Daniela Darquea (Ecu)

1132 Catriona Matthew (Sco), Liz Young (Eng), Charlotte Heath (Eng) (x)

1143 Cara Gainer (Eng), Yan Liu (Chn), Savannah De Bock (Bel) (x)

1154 Akie Iwai (Jpn), Marina Alex, Steph Kryiacou (Aus)

1205 Carlota Ciganda (Esp), Aditi Ashok (Ind), Valentina Rossi (Arg) (x)

1216 Hinako Shibuno (Jpn), Ruoning Yin (Chn), Alim Kim (Kor)

1227 Jiyai Shin (Kor), Yuka Saso (Jpn), Gaby Lopez (Mex)

1238 Minjee Lee (Aus), Nasa Hataoka (Jpn), Danielle Kang

1249 Anna Nordqvist (Swe), Jin Young Ko (Kor), Leona Maguire (Ire)

1300 Nelly Korda (USA), Lydia Ko (Nzl), Charley Hull (Eng)

1311 Ariya Jutanaugarn (Tha), Stacy Lewis, Eila Galitsky (Tha) (x)

1327 Ayaka Furue (Jpn), Gemma Dryburgh (Sco), Patty Tavatanakit (Tha)

1338 Hae Ran Ryu (Kor), Cheyenne Knight, Chisato Iwai (Jpn)

1349 Kokona Sakurai (Jpn), Jeongeun Lee6 (Kor), Moriya Jutanugarn (Tha)

1400 IK Kim (Kor), Emily Kristine Pedersen (Den) Julia Lopez Ramirez (Esp) (x)

1411 Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Den), Perrine Delacour (Fra), Ingrid Lindblad (Swe) (x)

1422 Morgane Metraux (Sui), Nuria Iturrioz (Esp), Ayako Kimura (Jpn)

1433 Yuri Yoshida (Jpn), Trichat Cheenglad (Tha), Lisa Pettersson (Swe)

1444 Mao Saigo (Jpn), Manon De Roey (Bel), Lee-Anne Pace (Rsa)

1455 Jenny Shin (Kor), Ana Pelaez Trivino (Esp), Klara Davidson Spilkova (Cze)

1506 Jaravee Boonchant (Tha), Magdalena Simmermacher (Arg), Emma Grechi (Fra)

1517 Celine Borge (Nor), Diksha Dagar (Ind), Gina Kim

1528 Bailey Tardy, Patricia Isabel Schmidt (Ger), Mi Hyang Lee (Kor)

