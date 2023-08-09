AIG Women's Open: Nelly Korda wants more punishments enforced for 'tough to watch' slow play

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player World No 1 Nelly Korda shares her thoughts ahead of the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, where she's set to tee off alongside Lydia Ko and home favourite Charley Hull World No 1 Nelly Korda shares her thoughts ahead of the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, where she's set to tee off alongside Lydia Ko and home favourite Charley Hull

Nelly Korda has backed the decision for slow play penalties to be issued in majors and believes more can be done to tackle the issue within the sport.

The world No 1 arrives as one of the favourites at the AIG Women's Open, the final women's major of the year, where she was asked in her pre-tournament press conference about the slow-play penalty issued to Carlota Ciganda during last month's Evian Championship.

Ciganda lost her appeal for a two-stroke penalty during the second round in France, with the Spaniard later disqualified after refusing to acknowledge the penalty on her scorecard, with Korda supporting players being punished for slow play.

Nelly Korda spoke about slow play during her pre-tournament press conference at the AIG Women's Open

"I think at the end of the day, the Rules of Golf are the Rules of Golf and they should be enforced," Korda said in her pre-tournament press conference at Walton Heath.

"I really like Carlotta [Ciganda]. She's a great person. I enjoy playing with her. I am a fast player, but I would say at the end of the day the Rules of Golf are the Rules of Golf and it's good that it's being enforced.

"I think it [slow play] should be monitored. I mean, if I'm being honest, if I was a spectator and I was out here for 5 1/2 hours to 6 hours, you know, it's tough to watch.

"You want to watch a sport that's continuously moving and not continuously stalling. I would say I think it's really important for the rules officials to enforce the Rules of Golf."

Korda will play alongside Lydia Ko and another fast player in Charley Hull for the first two rounds at the AIG Women's Open, with the American admitting that slow play can continue to be a frustrating element of the game.

"I would say that sometimes it does throw off your rhythm as a golfer to play with someone that's a little slower," Korda added. "But you just kind of have to adapt and play your best with the situation at hand.

Nelly Korda could lose her world No 1 status this week, depending on results

"My caddie and I do a really good job with it, and I haven't run into any real issues. I just kind of slow down, as well. I walk a little slower and I just try to adapt to the pace of my group.

"If you're just a regular golfer and just you're just going out with your buddies, go out and enjoy your round of golf. But the last thing you want to be doing is being behind a threesome or a slow foursome. I would say be respectful to the people around you as well."

Hull is looking to become the first Englishwoman to win a major since Georgia Hall's 2018 success at Carnoustie, with Korda full of praise about her playing partner.

"I love Charley - she's so much fun to be around," Korda said. "I love playing with her. I've played a couple practice rounds with her. We're pretty friendly.

"She's a fast player, I enjoy that, and she has a really good personality. She's fun to be around and she's an amazing golfer. Her putting is ridiculous. Yeah, she's going to be a fan favourite here, so she will have a lot of people cheering for her.

"I just have a really good group with Lyds [Lydia Ko] and Charley the next two days. They are both really nice girls that I've gotten to know over the years. They have really great personalities, so it will be light and fun."

