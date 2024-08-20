Golf Leaderboards: AIG Women's Open, PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, LIV Golf, DP World Tour, Ladies European Tour, major championships and more

The latest scores from the world of golf including the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour, LIV Golf League and men's and women's major championships - watch the best golf every week live on Sky Sports or stream contract-free with NOW
Scottie Scheffler won The Masters, with a four-shot victory over Ludvig Åberg at Augusta National earning the world No 1 his second Green Jacket in three years.
At the PGA Championship in May, Xander Schauffele secured a maiden major victory, his dramatic one-shot win over Bryson DeChambeau creating golfing history as his 21-under score set a new 72-hole record in men's majors.
DeChambeau then won the US Open for a second time after a dramatic one-shot victory at Pinehurst No 2 over Rory McIlroy, who bogeyed three of his last four holes to extend his wait for a fifth major victory.
Schauffele then secured his second major title of the year with victory in the Open Championship at Royal Troon, finishing two strokes ahead of Justin Rose and Billy Horschel.
Nelly Korda claimed the first women's major of the year, with victory at The Chevron Championship securing the American her fifth LPGA Tour triumph in a row, matching the records of Annika Sorenstam (2005) and Nancy Lopez (1978).
The win marked the American's second major title after she claimed her first at the 2021 Women's PGA Championship in Johns Creek, Georgia, while Yuka Saso won the US Women's Open and Amy Yang claimed a long-awaited major breakthrough at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
As the action moved to Europe, Ayaka Furue produced a final-hole eagle to snatch a maiden major title after a dramatic finish to the Amundi Evian Championship.
