Linn Grant leads Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana as Caroline Hedwall makes hole-in-one

Linn Grant fired a flawless round of 65 to lead at the end of the first day of the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana.

The 2022 Race to Costa del Sol champion had no blemishes on her card, rolling in birdies on the second, fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth holes.

On the back nine, the 24-year-old rolled in two more birdies on 11 and 18 to sign off on a round of 65 and lead on seven under par.

"The wind made it trickier for sure," said Grant. "The course is playing quite short and it's soft. I was hitting my irons really well with that combination, it made it a lot easier today than any other day. I got myself a lot of opportunities and took care of some of them.

"I enjoy playing in the wind if I play well! It can be a struggle; you can get in that loop of just messing around with it and it gets hard. I just tried to keep myself clear and take it a bit easy.

"In this area, there are a lot of Swedes and some family live here as well. It's a good week to be back for before heading back to the cold. I have memories of two great weeks, two great events. Solheim was amazing, it's really fun to be back and have the Tour back in Spain and be here."

Rookie Kirsten Rudgeley sits in second place on six under par after she also went bogey-free on the opening day, where one of the highlights was Swedish star Caroline Hedwall making a hole-in-one on the par-three 16th.

The Australian made her birdies on the first, third, sixth, 10th and 14th holes at Real Club de Golf Las Brisas.

Two players are in a tie for third place with England's Liz Young and France's Celine Boutier both on five under par.

LET winner Young, who began her round from the 10th tee, had seven birdies and two bogeys on her scorecard for her 67 (-5).

Race to Costa del Sol contender Boutier only had one dropped shot during her round after she rolled in birdies on three, five, seven, nine, 12 and 18.

Based on the current positions of the contenders after round one, the Frenchwoman is projected to go to the top of the 2023 Race to Costa del Sol rankings.

