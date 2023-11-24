Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana: Kirsten Rudgeley leads on nine-under-par

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the second round of the season-ending Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana from Real Club de Golf las Brisas Highlights from the second round of the season-ending Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana from Real Club de Golf las Brisas

Australia's Kirsten Rudgeley opened up a two-shot lead at the midway mark of the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana to lead on nine under par on Friday.

Rudgeley may have dropped her first shot of the week on the final hole of her round of three under, but she leads the LET's season finale by two.

Five players sit in a tie for second place with France's Anne-Lise Caudal, Spain's Ana Pelaez Trivino, India's Aditi Ashok, Norway's Madelene Stavnar and Sweden's Linn Grant all on seven under.

"It was good, again I played really steady golf," said Rudgeley, who sat in second place overnight after an opening round of 66 (-6). "I holed some good putts, missed some putts but that's just golf and I'm just going to keep going and see what happens.

"The wind definitely wasn't there this afternoon as much as it was yesterday, but some of those pins made up for it. If I walk past a leaderboard, I will have a look, but it doesn't really bother me either way. I just play my own game and see what happens.

"I just play golf and you can't do anything about it, so you just have to keep playing and see what happens. The target to make as many birdies as possible is always a good target, but we'll see. I want to play golf, enjoy it and take it all in."

Caudal fired the round of the day after shooting a five-under 67 with six birdies and only one bogey on her scorecard.

Trivino followed up her opening round of 69 with a 68 on day two at Real Club de Golf Las Brisas.

The LET winner is one of the six players who have the potential to win the Race to Costa del Sol but needs a victory this weekend.

