Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana: Kirsten Rudgeley leads on 13-under-par ahead of final round

Australia's Kirsten Rudgeley continued her fine form by maintaining her two-shot lead ahead of the final round at the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana.

Rudgeley had another day without a blemish on her scorecard as she produced a round of 68 (-4).

After making her first birdie on the third, the rookie rolled in three more on the ninth, 10th and 12th holes to sit at the top of the leaderboard on 13-under-par.

Two players are in a tie for second place with Anne Van Dam and Aditi Ashok both on 11-under-par at the 54-hole mark.

"I'm playing pretty good golf, I'm happy with everything," said Rudgeley, who has only made one bogey so far this week.

"It's in the right place and I'm just going to play tomorrow and take it all in. As I'm a rookie, it's all experience to me.

"I just go out there and enjoy it and play golf. I have got my uncle on the bag so it's nice to chat completely about something else. It takes my mind off it. All I can do is play my best, hole some putts and see what happens.

"My uncle, that's why he is here this week, he lives not far from here and I do like Spain. It's good fun, it reminds me of home. It's nice to have family over here, the two little cousins and I don't have to travel 17 hours back to Perth to go home."

Three players are in a share of fourth place with Manon De Roey, Celine Boutier and Ana Pelaez Trivino all on nine-under-par.

Round of the day went to Finland's Sanna Nuutinen who fired a 64 (-8) to equal the course record set by Seve Ballesteros at the 1987 Open de Espana.

