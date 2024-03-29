Houston Open: Tony Finau leads after career-low second round; Scottie Scheffler faces challenge to continue streak

Tony Finau matched his career-low round on the PGA Tour with an eight-under 62 to see him lead the Texas Children's Houston Open by two shots at the halfway mark of the tournament.

Scottie Scheffler - bidding to become the first player to win three consecutive PGA Tour events since Dustin Johnson seven years ago - is in a tie for fourth at five under after missing the chance to sit two off the pace in a tie for second with Argentina's Alejandro Tosti.

The world No 1's streak of under-par rounds came to an end in dramatic fashion on Friday when he missed a 22-inch bogey putt on the final hole for an even-par 70.

Finau, who is aiming for back-to-back wins in Houston, holed four putts from about 25 feet or longer and chipped in from 40 feet for an eagle on the par-five eighth.

The 34-year-old also narrowly missed a 15-footer on his last hole at the par-three ninth for what would have been his lowest-ever round on the PGA Tour.

He was plenty satisfied with his 62, however, the sixth time he has posted that score and the first since doing so on his way to victory in Houston in November 2022.

"I hit some nice shots, but it was mostly just draining some putts from long distance," Finau said after moving to the top of the leaderboard at nine under.

"I chipped in for eagle on eight. Next thing you know I'm like, 'Wow, eight under.' It's strange how this game works, but you're never thinking ahead too much."

Scheffler, coming off consecutive victories in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship, sputtered at the end of his second round to see his streak of under-par rounds ended at 28.

Image: Scottie Scheffler is bidding to become the first player in seven years to win three-straight PGA Tour events

The 27-year-old hit into the water with a seven-iron on the par-five 16th hole and had to scramble for par. He got back to two-under for his round with a superb approach to four feet for birdie on the 17th.

But Scheffler then found a bunker right of the 18th green, and though he nearly holed the sand shot, it hit the lip and settled about six feet away. The par putt rolled around the lip, before he then missed his tap-in for bogey.

"Obviously, a sloppy mistake there at the last," Scheffler said. "I missed the first one, I was frustrated, and hit the second one a little quick. It happens."

Belgium's Thomas Detry is third at six under, one ahead of Scheffler and a considerable grouping four off the lead. English interests Aaron Rai and David Skinns are both in contention at four under.

US Open champion Wyndham Clark, playing in the same group as Finau, finished with a bogey for the second-straight round, having to settle for a 68 that leaves him seven shots off the leader at two under.

