Scottie Scheffler in five-way tie for lead at Houston Open as he targets third-straight PGA Tour win

Scottie Scheffler is well-placed in his bid to become the first player to win three consecutive PGA Tour events for seven years as he holds a five-way tie for the lead going into the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

Scheffler carded a four-under 66 on Saturday to sit level with 42-year-old Englishman David Skinns (65), Stephan Jaeger of Germany (66), Thomas Detry of Belgium (67) and Alejandro Tosti of Argentina (68) at nine under.

Tony Finau, who held a two-shot lead going into the third round, didn't make a birdie until the 13th hole on another blustery day at Memorial Park. He salvaged a 72 and is still in the thick of it, two shots behind.

Image: Tony Finau was the overnight leader heading into the third round and is still only two shots off the pace after a 72 on Saturday

Scheffler appeared to be in trouble when making double-bogey at the 15th, but the world No 1 responded with back-to-back birdies to ensure he holds a share of the lead.

The 27-year-old, coming off victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship, is trying to become the first player since Dustin Johnson in 2017 to win three straight PGA Tour starts.

"Winning the last two doesn't help me do anything tomorrow," Scheffler said. "I think it's going to be another pretty challenging day out there with high winds. Stick to my process and control what I can control out there."

Behind Scheffler, in a three-way tie for second at eight under are US Amateur champion Nick Dunlap, Taylor Moore and Akshay Bhatia.

Dunlap became the first amateur in 33 years to win on the PGA Tour at The American Express in January. Moore won the Valspar Championship a year ago, while Bhatia claimed the Barracuda Championship last summer.

