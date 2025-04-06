The Masters beginner's guide: All you need to know ahead of the first major of the year at Augusta National

Who is playing in The Masters and why is it such an important date in the sporting calendar? Here's our beginner's guide, covering all you need to know about the first golf major of the year at Augusta National, exclusively live on Sky Sports Golf...

What is The Masters and how do I watch?

The Masters is one of the four major championships in men's professional golf and is truly unique in the sense that it is the only one to be held at the same location every year, the world-famous Augusta National golf course.

First played in 1934, this year's tournament will be the 89th in its history - with Sky Sports bringing you more coverage than ever before from Augusta National

Wall-to-wall coverage from the tournament begins at 2pm on Thursday, with Featured Group action and regular updates from around the course available on Sky Sports Golf until the global broadcast window begins at 8pm.

The same timings will apply on Friday, while a new addition to this year's coverage sees a Masters build-up show live from 3pm over the weekend ahead of full coverage starting at 5pm, covering all the action until after the close of play.

The notorious Amen Corner stream will also be available, focusing on the famous three-hole stretch from the 11th, while a feed of the fourth, fifth and sixth holes will go live each day as soon as the opening group reach that part of the course and another stream covers the 15th and 16th holes.

Who makes up The Masters field?

The top 50 in the world at the end of the previous calendar year earn an invite, as do those inside the top 50 during the week before the tournament takes place, while previous winners hold a lifetime exemption and any other major winners from the last five years are also included in the field.

The top 12 and ties from last year's Masters are allowed to return, as are the top four and ties from the other three majors in 2024, with every winner at a full-field PGA Tour event - the ones not played the same week as a major - over the past 12 months also securing a spot.

The last three winners of The Players and all qualifiers for last season's Tour Championship earn an invite, plus the champions of five of the world's biggest amateur titles, while The Masters committee can also invite a player who has not qualified.

There are currently 96 players - as of April 6 - set to tee it up at Augusta National.

Which players could be in contention?

Scottie Scheffler returns as defending champion and looks to become the first player since Tiger Woods to successfully defend their title at The Masters, while Rory McIlroy has another chance to claim the missing major required to complete the career Grand Slam.

Xander Schauffele won the PGA Championship and The Open last year and has posted four career top-10s at Augusta National, including a runner-up finish to Woods in 2019, with Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas also looking to register their third major titles.

European Ryder Cup stars Ludvig Åberg, Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland are among those chasing a maiden major title.

As for LIV, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Cameron Smith headline a strong contingent which also includes former Masters champions Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson

But the biggest news to break prior to the tournament concerned one player not participating... five-time winner at Augusta, Tiger Woods. The 49-year-old is likely out for the rest of the 2025 season after having surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon in March.

Who makes the cut and what are the cut rules?

The halfway cut at The Masters is different to any of the majors, with only the lowest 50 and ties after 36 holes getting through to the weekend.

There have been plenty of changes to how the tournament uses a cut through the years, with the old '10-shot rule' that saw you make the cut if within 10 strokes of the halfway lead no longer existing.

Who won The Masters last year?

Scheffler returns to Augusta National as defending champion for the second time in three years after surging to a four-shot victory in 2024.

Scheffler took a one-shot advantage into the final day and held at least a share of the lead throughout a tense Sunday, where multiple players threatened before all fading away on the back nine to give the world No 1 control of the tournament.

Scheffler recovered from a slow start to fire three consecutive birdies around the turn and added three more in a four-hole stretch on his way to a brilliant four-under 68, seeing him finish on 11 under.

Åberg marked his major debut with a stunning runner-up finish, carding a three-under 69 to end on seven under, with Fleetwood securing a share of third with Max Homa and Morikawa.

McIlroy ended in a tie for 22nd, Rahm shared 45th spot in a disappointing title defence, while Woods marked his 100th competitive round at The Masters by finishing bottom of those making the cut.

What is the prize money and how much does the winner get?

The prize money breakdown for 2025 is yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to remain the same as last year, in which eventual winner Scheffler banked a then record $3.6m (approximately £2.79m).

The total prize money for the field was $20m (£15.52m), with all professionals making the cut earning a minimum of $40,000 (£31,000).

The total prize pot is $1.5m less than last year's US Open, but $1.5m greater than the purse on offer at the PGA Championship and $3m more than The Open.

Where is Augusta National and what's it like to visit as a fan?

The Masters is held at Augusta National golf course in Augusta, Georgia in the United States. Founded by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts, the course was designed by Jones and Alister MacKenzie and opened for play in 1932. Since 1934, it has played host to The Masters tournament.

Mobile phones are strictly banned from the course, with even cameras banned outside of practice days. Anyone caught with any offending items is asked to leave the course. If a patron needs to make an emergency call, there are phone banks located around the course they can use.

Some of the other rules include patrons not being allowed to lie down on the grounds, while running is also forbidden. In terms of dress code, backward-facing hats are a strict no-no, jeans are not allowed and shoes must be worn at all times - with high heels and flip flops on the no list.

But while patrons may have rules to follow, they are far from short-changed in terms of the plentiful and affordable food and drink options available. The Pimento Cheese sandwich - a staple at Augusta - costs the small matter of $1.50!

Anything else I need to know?

Although golfing terminology largely remains the same as any other tournament, you may come across a few words and phrases during The Masters that may not be as familiar...

Amen Corner - Refers to the three-hole stretch from the 11th to 13th at Augusta National, seen as the most difficult section of the course - and available as one of the bonus feeds throughout the week live on Sky Sports.

Azaleas - These are one of most famous plants on display at Augusta National and during The Masters. All the course's holes are named after trees or shrubs present at the golf course and one of the spots where azaleas are most prevalent is alongside the 13th hole, which bears its name.

Butler Cabin - Placed near the 18th hole, this is where The Masters winners are presented with their Green Jacket. Jack Nicklaus was the first, in 1965, to conduct his post-victory interview from inside this building.

Champions Dinner - The winner of last year's tournament hosts an exclusive dinner for all previous Masters champions, and chairman Fred Ridley, on the Tuesday night of the week of the Masters. Scottie Scheffler will enjoy his second go at curating a mouth-watering menu after his second success at Augusta National last year.

Crow's Nest - Located above the library and champions locker room, up a steep set of stairs and on the third floor of the Augusta National clubhouse, this a famous hideaway reserved only for amateurs competing at the tournament. Players to have stayed in the Crow's Nest as amateurs who later went on to win The Masters include Jack Nicklaus, Ben Crenshaw and Tiger Woods.

First and second nine - Rather than the 'front nine' or 'back nine' being used to describe the split in holes at Augusta National, they refer to holes one to nine as the 'first nine' and 10 to 18 as the 'second nine'. It's a small difference, sure, but adds to the unique prestige of the place.

First cut - Augusta has what is referred to as the 'first cut' and 'second cut' of grass when players miss the fairway, as opposed to the rough you would find at other golf courses.

Green Jacket - The concept of a 'Green Jacket' was first introduced in 1937 to help differentiate Augusta National members from other patrons. Since Sam Snead's victory in 1949, the winner of every Masters tournament has been rewarded one, with the jacket presented to the new champion by the winner of the previous year's tournament.

Hogan Bridge - This bridge takes players over Rae's Creek and to the green on the par-three 12th hole as part of Amen Corner. It is named after Ben Hogan, to mark his record-setting low score of 274 for his four rounds at the 1953 tournament.

Honorary Starters - Most years at The Masters, a group of legendary golfers are invited to hit the ceremonial tee shots on the first hole to signal the start of the tournament.

Magnolia Lane - This is perhaps the most famous driveway in all of America, welcoming the competing golfers to Augusta National in the most spectacular way. The road is 330 yards long, lined with magnolia trees on each side.

Patrons - This is what the people in attendance at The Masters are referred to, not fans or spectators.

Pine straw - The lush fairways and pristine greens may well be the best-known features of Augusta National, but covering the ground between many of the holes and at the base of a number of trees is pine straw, which makes for some tricky lies for players from time to time.

Rae's Creek - This is the daunting stretch of water that famously flows in front of the 12th green. At its widest inside Augusta National, the creek runs 60 feet wide and four feet deep. It is surrounded by golf's most colourful backdrop of blooming azaleas and dogwoods.

Sarazen Bridge - The first bridge at Augusta to be named after a player, done so to commemorate Gene Sarazen's 'shot heard round the world'. It was unveiled in 1955 to mark the 20th anniversary of Sarazen's famous albatross at the 15th hole which is where the bridge resides.

Tea Olive - This is the name of the opening hole at Augusta National. In keeping with the tradition the naming of holes on the course, Tea Olive - a shrub native to eastern Asia - can be found on the right of the fairway and at the rear of the green. No Masters golfer has ever birdied the first hole in all four rounds.

