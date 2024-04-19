Chevron Championship: Nelly Korda two off lead in quest for fifth-straight win and second major title

Nelly Korda is two off the lead in a tie for second after the opening round of the Chevron Championship, as the world No 1 goes in search of a record-equalling fifth-straight LPGA Tour win at the first women's major of the year.

Korda, who's only previous major title came in 2021 at the Women's PGA Championship, birdied four of her final six holes to shoot a four-under 68 to tie Marina Alex and Japan's Minami Katsu for second.

Lauren Coughlin posted a bogey-free, six-under 66 at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas to secure a first-round lead for just the second time in her career.

Among the English contenders, former Women's British Open winner Georgia Hall and Jodi Ewart Shadoff both shot two under, while amateur Lottie Woad is one shot back as the 20-year-old continued an incredible few weeks with an opening 71.

Woad became the first British woman to win Augusta National Women's Amateur earlier this month.

Tied with Woad and a large grouping at one under is Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow, while Ireland's Leona Maguire shot level par for her opening round, with England's Charley Hull and Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh further off the pace at two over.

Image: England's Charley Hull endured a disappointing opening round of 74 at the first women's major of the year

Defending champion, Lilia Vu, pulled out of the tournament just before her tee time due to an ongoing back injury, while Angel Yin - who Vu beat to the title in a playoff last year - also withdrew with an ankle injury after carding an opening 78.

Image: Defending champion Lilia Vu had to withdraw from the tournament ahead of her opening round due to a back injury

Coughlin, who started her round at the 10th hole, followed up three birdies on the back nine with three more on the front nine on the first day of the tournament.

She hit 14 of 18 greens, recorded 10 one-putts and needed just 26 putts overall through her first round, alongside her husband John Pond, who recently started caddying for her.

"I think my husband and I had a really good game plan," Coughlin said.

Image: World No 94 Lauren Coughlin is a surprise leader after a bogey-free opening round of 66 at the Chevron Championship

"I wasn't trying to be too aggressive out there in certain spots and I was just trying to take what it would give me and not trying to force anything."

The 31-year-old American, ranked 94th in the world, added on her career to date: "It was really hard to keep going in the beginning, but it's been really fun.

"Just trying to get better every year is my goal, improve on things a little here or there, and keep doing the things I do well... that's been what I've been focusing on and it has been awesome."

Image: Nelly Korda is searching for a record-equalling fifth-straight win on tour

And who is her main competition? "I mean, Nelly, of course," Coughlin said. "She's everybody's competition."

