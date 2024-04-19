Chevron Championship round two tee times: Nelly Korda, Georgia Hall in contention for first women's major of 2024

Groupings and tee times for the second round of the Chevron Championship, the first women's golf major of the year - live on Sky Sports - have been announced.

USA unless stated; All times BST; X denotes amateurs

Starting at Hole One

1315: Sophia Popov (Ger), Yu Liu (Chn), Linnea Strom (Swe)

1326: Jennifer Kupcho, Esther Henseleit (Ger), Peiyun Chien (Tpe)

1337: Eun-Hee Ji (Kor), Lizette Salas, Lucy Li

1348: Rose Zhang, Hyo Joo Kim (Kor), Nasa Hataoka (Jpn)

1359: Celine Boutier (Fra), Allisen Corpuz, Ruoning Yin (Chn)

Image: World No 1 Nelly Korda is chasing fifth-straight win to continue her remarkable 2024 form

1410: Nelly Korda, Minjee Lee (Aus), Jennifer Song

1421: Charley Hull (Eng), Alison Lee, Angela Stanford

1432: X Lottie Woad (Eng), Madelene Sagstrom (Swe), Gabriela Ruffels (Aus)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lottie Woad's local golf club celebrate her being the first British player to win the Augusta National Women's Amateur

1443: Narin An (Kor), Celine Borge (Nor), Azahara Munoz (Esp)

1454: Trichat Cheenglab (Tha), Weiwei Zhang (Chn), Paula Reto (Rsa)

1505: Malia Nam, Xiaowen Yin (Chn), X Ela Anacona (Arg)

1815: Lauren Coughlin, Wei-Ling Hsu (Tpe), Minami Katsu (Jpn)

1826: Caroline Inglis, Yealimi Noh, Lindy Duncan

1837: Mao Saigo (Jpn), Yu Jin Sung (Kor), Jeongeun Lee6 (Kor)

1848: Yuka Saso (Jpn), Xiyu Lin (Chn), Ariya Jutanugarn (Tha)

1859: Ayaka Furue (Jpn), Sei Young Kim (Kor), Linn Grant (Swe)

1910: Jin Young Ko (Kor), Patty Tavatanakit (Tha), So Yeon Ryu (Kor)

1921: Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson (Can), Lydia Ko (Nzl)

1932: X Yana Wilson, Brittany Lincicome, Pernilla Lindberg (Swe)

1943: X Megan Schofill, Maria Fassi (Mex), Hira Naveed (Aus)

1954: Akie Iwai (Jpn), Yan Liu (Chn), Hee Young Park (Kor)

2005: Auston Kim, X Jasmine Koo, Bianca Pagdanganan (Phi)

Starting at Hole 10

1315: Yuna Nishimura (Jpn), Jasmine Suwannapura (Tha), Emily Kristine Pedersen (Den)

1326: Jiyai Shin (Kor), Savannah Grewal (Can), In Gee Chun (Kor)

1337: Jodi Ewart Shadoff (Eng), Ally Ewing, Georgia Hall (Eng)

Image: England's Georgia Hall will be looking to secure her second major title at the Chevron Championship

1348: Stacy Lewis, Chanettee Wannasaen (Tha), Amy Yang (Kor)

1359: Yani Tseng (Tpe), Ashleigh Buhai (Rsa), Cheyenne Knight

1410: Pajaree Anannarukarn (Tha), Hye-Jin Choi (Kor), Hannah Green (Aus)

1421: Hae Ran Ryu (Kor), Mone Inami (Jpn), Albane Valenzuela (Sui)

1432: Polly Mack (Ger), Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Den), Stephanie Kyriacou (Aus)

1443: Miyu Yamashita (Jpn), Perrine Delacour (Fra), Sarah Kemp (Aus)

1454: Aditi Ashok (Ind), Danielle Kang, Karis Davidson (Aus)

1505: Moriya Jutanugarn (Tha), So Mi Lee (Kor), Ruixin Liu (Chn)

1815: Isi Gabsa (Ger), Stephanie Meadow (NIre), Kristen Gillman

1826: Olivia Cowan (Ger), A Lim Kim (Kor), Isabella Fierro (Mex)

1837: Marina Alex, Jenny Shin (Kor), Maja Stark (Swe)

1848: Elizabeth Szokol, Sarah Schmelzel, Alexa Pano

1859: Megan Khang, Bailey Tardy

1910: Leona Maguire (Ire), Grace Kim (Aus), Anna Nordqvist (Swe)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the final at the LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek, which saw Nelly Korda defeat Leona Maguire

1921: Mi Hyang Lee (Kor), Andrea Lee, Atthaya Thitikul (Tha)

1932: Robyn Choi (Aus), Hinako Shibuno (Jpn), Jin Hee Im (Kor)

1943: X Chun-Wei Wu (Tpe), Caroline Masson (Ger), Lindsey Weaver-Wright

1954: Matilda Castren (Fin), Ryann O'Toole, Gaby Lopez (Mex)

2005: Shinsil Bang (Kor), Carlota Ciganda (Esp), Gemma Dryburgh (Sco)

