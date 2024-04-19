Chevron Championship round two tee times: Nelly Korda, Georgia Hall in contention for first women's major of 2024

World No 1 Nelly Korda tees off at 2.10pm; English pair Georgia Hall and Jodi Ewart Shadoff in grouping at 1.37pm; watch the second round of the Chevron Championship, live on Sky Sports Mix from 3pm, Friday
Friday 19 April 2024 08:01, UK
Groupings and tee times for the second round of the Chevron Championship, the first women's golf major of the year - live on Sky Sports - have been announced.
USA unless stated; All times BST; X denotes amateurs
1315: Sophia Popov (Ger), Yu Liu (Chn), Linnea Strom (Swe)
1326: Jennifer Kupcho, Esther Henseleit (Ger), Peiyun Chien (Tpe)
1337: Eun-Hee Ji (Kor), Lizette Salas, Lucy Li
1348: Rose Zhang, Hyo Joo Kim (Kor), Nasa Hataoka (Jpn)
1359: Celine Boutier (Fra), Allisen Corpuz, Ruoning Yin (Chn)
1410: Nelly Korda, Minjee Lee (Aus), Jennifer Song
1421: Charley Hull (Eng), Alison Lee, Angela Stanford
1432: X Lottie Woad (Eng), Madelene Sagstrom (Swe), Gabriela Ruffels (Aus)
1443: Narin An (Kor), Celine Borge (Nor), Azahara Munoz (Esp)
1454: Trichat Cheenglab (Tha), Weiwei Zhang (Chn), Paula Reto (Rsa)
1505: Malia Nam, Xiaowen Yin (Chn), X Ela Anacona (Arg)
1815: Lauren Coughlin, Wei-Ling Hsu (Tpe), Minami Katsu (Jpn)
1826: Caroline Inglis, Yealimi Noh, Lindy Duncan
1837: Mao Saigo (Jpn), Yu Jin Sung (Kor), Jeongeun Lee6 (Kor)
1848: Yuka Saso (Jpn), Xiyu Lin (Chn), Ariya Jutanugarn (Tha)
1859: Ayaka Furue (Jpn), Sei Young Kim (Kor), Linn Grant (Swe)
1910: Jin Young Ko (Kor), Patty Tavatanakit (Tha), So Yeon Ryu (Kor)
1921: Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson (Can), Lydia Ko (Nzl)
1932: X Yana Wilson, Brittany Lincicome, Pernilla Lindberg (Swe)
1943: X Megan Schofill, Maria Fassi (Mex), Hira Naveed (Aus)
1954: Akie Iwai (Jpn), Yan Liu (Chn), Hee Young Park (Kor)
2005: Auston Kim, X Jasmine Koo, Bianca Pagdanganan (Phi)
1315: Yuna Nishimura (Jpn), Jasmine Suwannapura (Tha), Emily Kristine Pedersen (Den)
1326: Jiyai Shin (Kor), Savannah Grewal (Can), In Gee Chun (Kor)
1337: Jodi Ewart Shadoff (Eng), Ally Ewing, Georgia Hall (Eng)
1348: Stacy Lewis, Chanettee Wannasaen (Tha), Amy Yang (Kor)
1359: Yani Tseng (Tpe), Ashleigh Buhai (Rsa), Cheyenne Knight
1410: Pajaree Anannarukarn (Tha), Hye-Jin Choi (Kor), Hannah Green (Aus)
1421: Hae Ran Ryu (Kor), Mone Inami (Jpn), Albane Valenzuela (Sui)
1432: Polly Mack (Ger), Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Den), Stephanie Kyriacou (Aus)
1443: Miyu Yamashita (Jpn), Perrine Delacour (Fra), Sarah Kemp (Aus)
1454: Aditi Ashok (Ind), Danielle Kang, Karis Davidson (Aus)
1505: Moriya Jutanugarn (Tha), So Mi Lee (Kor), Ruixin Liu (Chn)
1815: Isi Gabsa (Ger), Stephanie Meadow (NIre), Kristen Gillman
1826: Olivia Cowan (Ger), A Lim Kim (Kor), Isabella Fierro (Mex)
1837: Marina Alex, Jenny Shin (Kor), Maja Stark (Swe)
1848: Elizabeth Szokol, Sarah Schmelzel, Alexa Pano
1859: Megan Khang, Bailey Tardy
1910: Leona Maguire (Ire), Grace Kim (Aus), Anna Nordqvist (Swe)
1921: Mi Hyang Lee (Kor), Andrea Lee, Atthaya Thitikul (Tha)
1932: Robyn Choi (Aus), Hinako Shibuno (Jpn), Jin Hee Im (Kor)
1943: X Chun-Wei Wu (Tpe), Caroline Masson (Ger), Lindsey Weaver-Wright
1954: Matilda Castren (Fin), Ryann O'Toole, Gaby Lopez (Mex)
2005: Shinsil Bang (Kor), Carlota Ciganda (Esp), Gemma Dryburgh (Sco)
