RBC Heritage: South Korea's Si Woo Kim moves into lead after third round with Tommy Fleetwood close behind

South Korea's Si Woo Kim carded a five-under 66 to move into the lead after the third round of the RBC Heritage with Tommy Fleetwood three shots off the pace.

Kim goes into the final round at Harbour Town Golf Links on 15-under 198, one clear of American duo Justin Thomas and Andrew Novak.

Thomas, who posted a 61 in the opening round, started the day with a two-shot advantage but could only mix four birdies with two bogeys in a two-under 69, while Novak matched Kim's 66.

Kim, 29, is aiming for his fifth PGA Tour victory but his first in more than two years, although he could be left to rue his only bogey of the day at the 18th where Thomas, who was in the final pairing with him, made a birdie.

Thomas was handed a one-stroke penalty on the par-five second hole, when he caused the ball to move in a waste bunker, although he still managed to salvage a par.

Maverick McNealy (65) is fourth at 13 under, while Brian Harman (66) and England's Fleetwood (68) are tied for fifth at 12 under.

Fleetwood was only one off the lead when he made his second birdie of the day at the fifth but bogeys at the seventh and 10th stalled his progress, although he managed to play the final eight holes in two under thanks to birdies at the 11th and 16th.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler shot 68, moving to 11 under and tied for seventh place with Russell Henley (70).

