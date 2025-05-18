PGA Championship: Scottie Scheffler 'anything but normal' as world No 1 closes on major win at Quail Hollow
Scottie Scheffler fired a round-of-the-day 65 to move three ahead of Alex Noren at Quail Hollow; Scheffler made an eagle and three birdies in his last five holes; Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau among chasing pack; Watch the PGA Championship live on Sunday from 4pm on Sky Sports Golf
Sunday 18 May 2025 02:11, UK
2002 PGA Championship winner Rich Beem reflects on Scottie Scheffler's sensational third-round 65 at Quail Hollow and ponders whether anyone can stop the world No 1 from closing out another major success...
It was an incredible round today and to finish off like Scottie did [five under through the final five holes], that just doesn't happen around Quail Hollow - at least not for normal players!
As we know though, Scottie is anything but normal.
- PGA Championship LIVE! Latest news and updates
- How to watch the PGA Championship on Sky Sports
- PGA Championship: Latest headlines and video
- Stream golf majors and more sport with NOW
After his bogey at 13, there was the eagle at 14, birdie at 15, the missed birdie at 16 and then birdies again at 17 and 18 - you can't write a better script than that going into the final round.
What we saw today was more like what we saw the last two years, where he was going crazy and winning everything. It's what motivates the best in the game, going head to head against their peers.
It has been a little bit surprising to see Rory [McIlroy] come out this week and be a bit on the flat side, but it's not surprising to see Scottie come out with a bit of a chip on his shoulder.
He's saying, 'everybody has been talking about the world No 2, when I'm world No 1 and know how good I am'. He's showing us all that. He's one of these players you would dream about being for one day, much less one week or one year.
Who could chase him down on Sunday? It's going to take something other-worldly.
Those two players [Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau] sit five and six shots off the lead respectively, so they would have to go out and shoot a 64 - at the very least - and hope that Scottie doesn't go out there and get comfortable early in his round.
Yes, they have a chance, but you have to get Scottie out of his comfort zone. I'm not sure what golf course or what circumstances do that.
Scottie right now is in full flow, just like he was at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson a few weeks ago when he won by eight.
He doesn't give the chasing pack a whole lot of hope, and for us watching there doesn't seem to be anything that would make us think he is vulnerable going into the final round.
He has got better and better every round and I expect Scottie to go out there tomorrow with the same mindset, step on the gas and look to get six ahead as quickly as he can.
Scheffler 'looking forward' to final round challenge
Scottie Scheffler, speaking to the media after his six-under third round 65:
"It [winning] would mean a lot. These tournaments are very important to us and you work your whole life to have a chance to win major tournaments, any tournament for that matter.
"Tomorrow I have a good opportunity to go out there and try and win the golf tournament, but it's going to take another really good round. There's a lot of great players chasing me on the leaderboard and someone is going to put up a great round.
"It's up to me to go out there and have another really good round and finish off the tournament - I'm looking forward to the challenge."
Who will win the PGA Championship? Watch the final round live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Sunday from 4pm on Sky Sports Golf. Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW.