Evian Championship: Leona Maguire shares early lead with Lottie Woad in major mix as Charley Hull withdraws

Ireland’s Leona Maguire fired a hole-in-one on her way to grabbing a share of the lead after the opening round of the Evian Championship in France.

Maguire aced her tee shot at the par-three second at Evian Resort Golf Club, venue for the fourth women's major of the year, on her way to an opening-round 65.

The 30-year-old - starting on the back nine - bogeyed the par-four tenth but birdied four of her next eight holes, seeing her reach the turn in 33, before her hole-in-one on the 164-yard second jumped her further up the leaderboard.

Maguire added another birdie at the par-five seventh to move to six under, leaving her in a five-way tie for the early lead alongside Jennifer Kupcho, Andrea Lee, Grace Kim and Gabriela Ruffels.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship winner Minjee Lee is a shot off the pace in sixth, while defending champion Ayaka Furue and world No 1 Nelly Korda sit two strokes back after opening-round 67s.

Image: Nelly Korda is searching for a first victory of the season

Jeeno Thitikul - who could overtake Korda as world No 1 this week - and 2023 champion Celine Boutier are also three back, as AIG Women's Open champion Lydia Ko and Solheim Cup captain Anna Nordqvist both struggled to opening-round 73s.

Charley Hull was forced to withdraw mid-round due to a virus, with the world No 19 on one under after 12 holes when she was taken off the course by stretcher - via golf buggy - after falling to the ground twice and receiving medical treatment.

Maguire celebrates first major ace

Leona Maguire (six under): "Just played really nice. Hit a lot of fairways. Hit a lot of greens. Gave myself some really good chances sort of 11, 12, 13 to start the day. Yeah, pretty stress-free as it can be around here.

"Obviously the hole-in-one on two was pretty special. I think my first one on the LPGA Tour, so a nice place to do it. It was just a really nice shot - looked good all the way. Then nice to be able to walk down this hill without a putter in your hand."

Cara Gainer (three under): "Such a great start. Super happy with the day. Played really, really nice all day. Barely missed a fairway, so that's obviously really important round this golf course.

So lots of fairways, hits loads of greens, and rolled in a few nice putts as well. Unfortunately bogeyed the 18th hole - just slightly misjudged the wind with the approach shot. That kind of thing happens around here, so you just have to accept it and move on."

