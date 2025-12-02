Laurie Canter joins LIV Golf for second time after snubbing PGA Tour card

English golfer Laurie Canter has turned down a PGA Tour card and joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf for a second time.

Canter finished seventh in the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai and so was among 10 players who earned a chance to join the PGA Tour.

But by joining LIV, he is suspended from the PGA Tour and his card instead goes to Daniel Brown.

Canter originally joined LIV when the tour launched in 2022, finishing 28th in the standings.

He was a reserve in 2023, filling in for injured players, and competed 11 times. Canter began 2024 by playing twice more as a reserve on LIV until he was replaced by Anthony Kim.

Image: Laurie Canter won the DP World Tour's European Open in 2024

The 36-year-old returned to the DP World Tour and won the European Open in Germany in 2024. He became the first former LIV player to appear at The Players Championship in 2025 and also appeared at The Masters.

Canter has joined the Majesticks team for the 2026 LIV season, the English-based outfit that began with Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Sam Horsfield.

Stenson failed to finish in the top 48 this year and was relegated, opening a spot for Canter."

"Joining Majesticks GC is an incredible opportunity to be part of a team that has helped shape LIV Golf from day one," Canter said in a statement.

"The league's growth has been remarkable and my experience in the league has led me to become a more complete player and a multiple winner on the DP World Tour.

"To return to the league with Majesticks GC is a huge honour, they bring a standard of excellence, ambition, and identity that really resonates with me."

Last year, Tom McKibbin earned a PGA Tour card through the DP World Tour and joined LIV in January.

Image: Rory McIlroy doubts the fracture in golf will be repaired

Rory McIlroy doubts the fracture in golf will be repaired as the "irrational" spending of the LIV series has created such a gulf in the sport.

There had been hopes the acrimonious split, which occurred when the Saudi breakaway league lured away many of the top stars with huge contracts in 2021, could be healed when a merger was proposed.

But over two and a half years after that was mooted, the two parties appear to be no closer to a resolution.

"I think for golf in general it would be better if there was unification, but I just think with what's happened over the last few years, it's just going to be very difficult to be able to do that," McIlroy told CNBC's CEO Council Forum.

"As someone who supports the traditional structure of men's professional golf, we have to realise we were trying to deal with people that were acting, in some ways, irrationally, just in terms of the capital they were allocating and the money they were spending,

"It's been four or five years and there hasn't been a return yet but they're going to have to keep spending that money to even just maintain what they have right now.

"A lot of these guys' contracts are up. They're going to ask for the same number or an even bigger number. LIV have spent five or six billion US dollars and they're going to have to spend another five or six just to maintain where they are.

"I'm way more comfortable being on the PGA Tour side than on their side but who knows what'll happen?"