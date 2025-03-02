Golf Leaderboards: PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, LIV Golf, DP World Tour, Ladies European Tour, major championships and more

All the latest scores from the world of golf, including the DP World Tour, PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour, LIV Golf and much more.

This week's leaderboards

Please refresh page to update:

Leaderboards and results for week ending February 23

Leaderboards and results for week ending February 16

Leaderboards and results for week ending February 9

Leaderboards and results for events in week ending February 2

LPGA Tour: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions (winner: A Lim Kim)

What happened in the majors in 2024?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of The Masters as Scottie Scheffler claimed the Green Jacket at Augusta National for the second time in three years

Scottie Scheffler won The Masters, with a four-shot victory over Ludvig Åberg at Augusta National earning the world No 1 his second Green Jacket in three years.

At the PGA Championship in May, Xander Schauffele secured a maiden major victory, his dramatic one-shot win over Bryson DeChambeau creating golfing history as his 21-under score set a new 72-hole record in men's majors.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Xander Schauffele claimed a maiden major with a birdie on the final hole of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club

DeChambeau then won the US Open for a second time after a dramatic one-shot victory at Pinehurst No 2 over Rory McIlroy, who bogeyed three of his last four holes to extend his wait for a fifth major victory.

Schauffele then secured his second major title of the year with victory in the Open Championship at Royal Troon, finishing two strokes ahead of Justin Rose and Billy Horschel.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from the final round of The Open from Royal Troon as Xander Schauffele shot a stunning six-under-par 65 to claim the Claret Jug

Nelly Korda claimed the first women's major of the year, with victory at The Chevron Championship securing the American her fifth LPGA Tour triumph in a row, matching the records of Annika Sorenstam (2005) and Nancy Lopez (1978).

The win marked the American's second major title after she claimed her first at the 2021 Women's PGA Championship in Johns Creek, Georgia, while Yuka Saso won the US Women's Open and Amy Yang claimed a long-awaited major breakthrough at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

As the action moved to Europe, Ayaka Furue produced a final-hole eagle to snatch a maiden major title after a dramatic finish to the Amundi Evian Championship.

Lydia Ko ended her eight-year major drought by coming through a star-studded leaderboard to claim a dramatic victory in the AIG Women's Open at St Andrews.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the final round at St Andrews as Lydia Ko won the AIG Women's Open

Men's majors in 2024

Women's majors in 2024