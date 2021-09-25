Ryder Cup 2020: Sergio Garcia claims he 'didn't care' about setting new record for match wins as Europe struggle

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia reflect on their impressive comeback and much-needed victory over Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia reflect on their impressive comeback and much-needed victory over Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger

Sergio Garcia set a new record for most match wins in the Ryder Cup with his victory alongside Jon Rahm in the foursomes on Saturday morning, but claimed he did not care about reaching the landmark.

The Spanish duo defeated Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger 3&1 as Garcia notched his 24th win in the competition after moving level with Sir Nick Faldo on 23 on Friday.

However, that was the only point Europe picked up in the morning session at Whistling Straits as the United States won a third successive session 3-1 to storm 9-3 ahead, so Garcia was in no mood to celebrate his personal achievement.

"It's great but it's not," said Garcia. "We need more wins and unfortunately we are not getting them at the moment. I didn't even know [about the record]. Steve Sands told me on the 17th hole. I didn't know the record and I didn't care.

"Obviously Jon and I, we did what we had to and what we could, and unfortunately it looks like the American guys are just playing a little bit better than us, and it's a shame.

"But you know, we are not giving up. We're going to fight until the end as hard as we can."

Garcia has won both his matches at Whistling Straits so far

Garcia did, however, reveal what the Ryder Cup means to him and why he finds the competition so special.

"I just love it," added the 41-year-old. "I love being next to my partner. I love hugging him. I love pushing him. I love cheering for him and I love him cheering for me and things like that.

"Really, it drives me on, those moments when I need to do something extraordinary to get going and I've been fortunate to do it for many years and I'm so proud to be a part of Team Europe."

Europe managed to take the other three foursomes to at least the 17th hole but lost out in all three, with Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton defeated 2&1 by Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa despite a fightback on the back nine, which included Casey holing his second shot at the par-four 14th.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Casey holed out for an eagle at the par-four 14th Paul Casey holed out for an eagle at the par-four 14th

"It was about 108 yards or something," he said. "Totally blind for me down behind the bunker in the first cut in the semi, and it was a good number, but I hit a lovely looking shot, felt good. As the crowd reacted, I actually thought it rolled off the back edge. That was kind of the way our luck was going a little bit.

"But no, in it went. Honestly, it was a great reception, and the crowd were fantastic. I gave the ball away to a kid in the crowd. You know, there's always sort of Ryder Cup moments and sometimes they are not the hole-in-one or winning putts, and I've obviously had a hole-in-one, and that's another cool Ryder Cup moment I'll remember forever."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa made it two wins from two as a Ryder Cup foursomes partnership after defeating Casey and Tyrrell Hatton 2&1 Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa made it two wins from two as a Ryder Cup foursomes partnership after defeating Casey and Tyrrell Hatton 2&1

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas provided an American fightback as they came from three down to see off Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger 2up.

The pair then provided an insight into what is making Steve Stricker's side so strong as they look to wrestle back the trophy from Europe.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas react to producing an impressive comeback to defeat Bernd Wiesberger and Viktor Hovland Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas react to producing an impressive comeback to defeat Bernd Wiesberger and Viktor Hovland

Thomas said: "I don't think any of us really expect anything. We just expect to go out and play well. Strick deserves a lot of credit thus far. He has a lot of really good players, talented players and a lot of options.

"We are all good friends and know each other's games, and sometimes that makes it a harder job. He does a great job like he did a couple of years ago at the Presidents Cup, just asking us and letting us go play golf. I'm proud of everybody."

Spieth added: "We are playing really good golf as a team. Everybody is pretty confident in each other.

"And I think we said it from the get-go, we have all known each other for a long time. Other than a couple of us, we have known each other since high school or even grade school. We are having a blast off the course and that's feeding into the lightness in our rounds, as well."

Spieth and Thomas battled to victory on Saturday morning

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay continued their winning partnership by battling to a 2&1 victory over Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick and the rookies also provided their views on the USA's good form.

Schauffele said: "I just think competition is key. All of us are so competitive, and we look up at that board, and if we see blue, we want to see red, and I think that I can speak for my whole team, and we fire each other up.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele continued their 100 per cent record together in foursomes by defeating Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele continued their 100 per cent record together in foursomes by defeating Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick

"And week-in, week-out, we are trying to beat each other's heads in, and all of a sudden we are on the same team and we are equally as competitive. One thing we all have in common is we all hate losing; so there's that."

Cantlay added: "I think our team is so deep and I think it's great to have all the guys firing, because you want to get out there and experience it and play, and that will make you feel even more comfortable for tomorrow.

"I think our side has the advantage of maybe having a deeper team, and so I think Strick feels comfortable getting everybody out there to play, and that makes everybody more fresh come Sunday. I think that's an advantage that our team has."