Ryder Cup News

News

Ryder Cup 2023: Tiger Woods will play role in US team says captain Zach Johnson

Tiger Woods has played on eight Ryder Cup teams in the past, though is still working his way back to top form having suffered leg injuries during a car crash in February 2021; next year's Ryder Cup will be held in Rome, Italy at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

Last Updated: 05/10/22 8:45am

Europea captain Luke Donald believes his side will be underdogs against the United States at next year's Ryder Cup, although opposite number Zach Johnson was in strong disagreement with his assessment

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Europea captain Luke Donald believes his side will be underdogs against the United States at next year's Ryder Cup, although opposite number Zach Johnson was in strong disagreement with his assessment
Europea captain Luke Donald believes his side will be underdogs against the United States at next year's Ryder Cup, although opposite number Zach Johnson was in strong disagreement with his assessment

Whether Tiger Woods makes it to Italy or not for next year's Ryder Cup, he will be an integral member of the U.S. team, captain Zach Johnson said Tuesday at the year-to-go ceremonies.

"Given who he is and what he's all about, I can tell you right now, I don't know if he'll be here next year, but he'll be a part of this team in some capacity," Johnson said. "He already is, practically.

"I can't put this mildly - he loves the Ryder Cup. He has made it a priority of his and certainly of Team USA. He wants to be a part of it as best he can."

Donald and Johnson avoid talk about LIV Golf over a current lack of clarity with regards to qualification for the Ryder Cup

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Donald and Johnson avoid talk about LIV Golf over a current lack of clarity with regards to qualification for the Ryder Cup
Donald and Johnson avoid talk about LIV Golf over a current lack of clarity with regards to qualification for the Ryder Cup

Woods was a player on eight Ryder Cup teams and a vice-captain in 2018, before breaking bones in his right leg and ankle in a February 2021 car crash outside Los Angeles.

Next year's event will be held on the hilly Marco Simone course outside Rome.

"Obviously he's gone through some things as of late that make it difficult, whether it's travel or what have you, but he and I will be in constant communication," Johnson said. "He has great ideas. He is great at encouragement, always positive."

Paul McGinley reflects on the legacy Tiger Woods will leave after what could be his last appearance at The Open.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Paul McGinley reflects on the legacy Tiger Woods will leave after what could be his last appearance at The Open.
Paul McGinley reflects on the legacy Tiger Woods will leave after what could be his last appearance at The Open.

The U.S. romped to a record 19-9 rout of Europe at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, last year, and also won the Presidents Cup comfortably last month.

Also See:

"The beauty of where we are as Team USA is we've got some really great youth," Johnson said. "And their role model on the golf course is Tiger Woods.

"I don't know what's going to happen next September, but you can rest assured that he will be in constant communication with our team."

Trending

©2022 Sky UK