Ryder Cup 2025: Jose Maria Olazabal returns as vice-captain to Luke Donald for Team Europe's Bethpage Black title defence

Jose Maria Olazabal, who featured at the 2025 Masters, has joined Luke Donald's backroom team for the Ryder Cup

Jose Maria Olazabal has been named as Luke Donald's third vice-captain for Team Europe's bid to retain the Ryder Cup in New York in September, live on Sky Sports.

The 2012 title-winning captain and two-time Masters champion will return to Donald's backroom team alongside the already-confirmed Edoardo Molinari and Thomas Bjorn for the September 26-28 contest at Bethpage Black.

Olazabal, 59, is one of the Ryder Cup's most famous and decorated figures.

The Spaniard played seven times between 1987 and 2006, winning the tournament three times outright and also being on the European side that retained the trophy via a tie in 1989.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

He formed a formidable partnership with countryman and friend Seve Ballesteros, the duo paired together a record 15 times and claiming 11 match wins and two ties.

Olazabal's nine fourball match wins are the second-most in the competition's history.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Donald reflects on how he guided Team Europe to Ryder Cup success in Rome in an exclusive behind-the-scenes documentary, 'Una Famiglia' Luke Donald reflects on how he guided Team Europe to Ryder Cup success in Rome in an exclusive behind-the-scenes documentary, 'Una Famiglia'

As captain, he then oversaw Europe's stunning comeback victory in the 'Miracle at Medinah' in 2012 - the last time either side won away from home.

Olazabal's team came from 10-4 down towards the end of the second day to win by 14.5-13.5 points.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Justin Rose's putt on the 17th green in his singles match against Phil Mickelson at the 'Miracle at Medinah' is an iconic Ryder Cup moment Justin Rose's putt on the 17th green in his singles match against Phil Mickelson at the 'Miracle at Medinah' is an iconic Ryder Cup moment

Donald: Olazabal bleeds blue and gold like nobody else

"It is wonderful news," said Olazabal, who is a vice-captain for the fifth time.

"When Luke approached me and asked me about the possibility of being a vice-captain again, I have to be honest, I thought about it for a while because, you know, being in New York, it's not going to be easy.

"But the Ryder Cup is very close to my heart. I have wonderful memories about this event so I said yes.

"I think Luke did a wonderful job in Rome and I believe he will do a very good job this time round too. He took care of absolutely all the details: players, caddies, families. It was wonderful to see some of the lines he came up with and the images from past champions.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action as Europe won the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Italy The best of the action as Europe won the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Italy

"It was great also to see him working the way he did during the week, being so close to the players. It was fantastic to be part of that Ryder Cup team."

Donald said that Olazabal's decision to continue in the role he held in Rome was "incredibly positive for us" as "he bleeds blue and gold like nobody else".

"His passion for the Ryder Cup is second to none," added Donald.

"He is just an inspiration to so many players, which made such a difference in Rome.

"It's also extremely important for us to know we have the last captain to have won on foreign soil on our side. I was part of that team as a player and got to witness his never-give-up attitude and the inspiration he drew from Seve that week.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Team Europe took their celebrations onto the team bus after their thrilling Ryder Cup victory over the USA in Rome Team Europe took their celebrations onto the team bus after their thrilling Ryder Cup victory over the USA in Rome

"There might be some tough times in New York when we all need that experience, that passion and that mentality."

Indeed, with lively and partisan home crowds expected to be a feature of the week in New York, Olazabal added: "It's really hard to win away from home in the United States.

"In New York, we know the crowds are going to be very loud and the golf course will be set up in favour of the US team - we'll have to handle that, too. I think there is not any bigger challenge for a golfer than facing a Ryder Cup away from home and we have to be mentally prepared for that."

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Enter Course, City, or Postal Code Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

How can I watch the 2025 Ryder Cup?

Sky Sports will continue to be the home of the Ryder Cup, with all three days of the 2025 edition exclusively live from September 26-28. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and more with NOW.