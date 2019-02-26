Open Championship in 2022 to be hosted by Royal Liverpool

Rory McIlroy celebrated Open victory at Royal Liverpool in 2014

Royal Liverpool will host the 2022 Open Championship, the Royal & Ancient has confirmed.

The course in Hoylake on the Wirral last hosted the tournament in 2014 when Rory McIlroy claimed the Claret Jug for the first time in his career by two shots from Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia.

This year's Open will be held in Northern Ireland at Royal Portrush, with the 2020 tournament being hosted at Royal St George's in Kent, and the 2021 event at St Andrews.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

Royal & Ancient chief executive Martin Slumbers said: "The Open has a strong affinity with England's Golf Coast and following the success of the Championship at Royal Birkdale two years ago, we know that there will be tremendous excitement among golf fans at the prospect of a return to Royal Liverpool.

"Its famous links has a cherished history and has produced a revered group of Champion Golfers, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy most recently.

McIlroy lifted the Claret Jug for the first time after completing a two-shot win

"It will be fascinating to see who will emerge from the world-class field to lift the Claret Jug in 2022."

Royal Liverpool club captain Sir Ian Gilmore added: "We are thrilled to be hosting The Open at Hoylake again - the thirteenth to be held here.

"Support for world-class sport in Merseyside and the north west is intense and passionate. Fans will turn out in force expecting another great winner."

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

And Liverpool's Mayor Steve Rotheram said: "The Championship will undoubtedly provide a massive economic boost to the whole of the city region economy and will put the Wirral, one of the gems of our crown, in the global spotlight.

"We look forward to welcoming the golf fans from around the world who will flock to Hoylake in their tens of thousands, providing a tremendous opportunity to highlight what our city region has to offer."