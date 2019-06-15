US Open: Spectators at Pebble Beach hurt by runaway golf cart

Two spectators were taken to hospital and at least two others were injured in a freak accident involving a runaway golf cart on day two of the US Open.

The United States Golf Association confirmed the incident took place close to the 16th hole at Pebble Beach when a box toppled onto the accelerator pedal and sent the cart veering towards the bystanders.

A vendor was loading boxes onto the cart when the mishap occurred, and he was confirmed as one of the injured by the USGA in a statement.

Some media reported that the California Highway Patrol announced there were five injuries, although the USGA insisted only four required medical treatment.

The USGA statement read: "Unfortunately, during the second round of the US Open, there was an incident involving a golf cart on the 16th hole that resulted in three spectators and a vendor being injured and requiring medical treatment.

"We will continue to monitor their conditions."