Laura Muir's coach denies bust-up reports after leaving South Africa training camp

Laura Muir (right) and Jemma Reekie were in South Africa for a training camp

Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie's coach, Andy Young, has denied he has had a bust-up with the pair after they left their training camp in South Africa.

Muir and Reekie have been training in South Africa as they step up preparations for the World Championships in Budapest later this year.

But they have returned to the UK and are training at Loughborough.

Young, who has been working with Muir for over a decade, denied reports the pair had left after a bust-up.

"There was no bust-up. I think you would find the girls were worried about my health if you spoke to them," Young told The Times.

"(They) felt I wasn't looking after myself properly, maybe thought pressure was getting to me. I'd say they were reading too much into it."

Under Young, Muir has won Olympic 1500m silver, world 1500m bronze, two European Championship titles and five European Indoor crowns.

Reekie finished fourth in the 800m at the Tokyo Olympics and was fifth in the same event at last year's European Championships and 1500m at the Commonwealth Games.

A UK Athletics spokesperson said: "UK Athletics can confirm that Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie left their altitude training location last week to return home to the UK.

"World Class Programme staff and services are continuing to work with both athletes to ensure they receive the support they require as they review their training and competition programmes for the season ahead."