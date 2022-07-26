Commonwealth Games: England have 'best chance' to beat Australia, says stand-in captain Nat Sciver

Nat Sciver believes England head into the Commonwealth Games with their best chance yet of beating rivals Australia after completing a dominant multi-format series victory over South Africa.

England defeated South Africa by 38 runs in Derby on Monday to complete a 3-0 T20I sweep and win the multi-format series 14-2, having also swept the three-match one-day international series.

The latest victory made it six white-ball wins in a row over the Proteas, leaving England full of confidence going into their Commonwealth Games opener against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Australia are firm favourites as reigning world champions in both the T20 and one-day formats, having defeated England in the 50-over final in April, although stand-in captain Sciver believes England's new attacking approach will give them a great chance of medal success.

"I think we have settled on the way we want to play - having that aggression with bat and ball, especially in the powerplay," Sciver told Sky Sports. "Hopefully that puts us in a good position for the Commonwealth Games. I think this is our best chance [to beat Australia].

Nat Sciver scored 24 as England posted 176-6 from their 20 overs

"People have really taken their chances. I think that's the most exciting thing - everyone has contributed and had their moments. It's probably the most fun I have had on the pitch in a long time and when you are enjoying cricket you are probably playing well as well. It is infectious."

Sciver stood in for regular captain Heather Knight, who missed her second match with a hip complaint and has received an injection to try and be fit for Saturday's tournament opener.

England will have further group matches against South Africa on August 2 and New Zealand on August 4, before the semi-finals take place on August 6 ahead of the gold medal match the following day.

Sky Sports' Charlotte Edwards said: "I think England have been absolutely outstanding. It is incredibly exciting to see some of the talent coming through but also the senior players stepping up. There looks a really good vibe and I am excited to see what they do in the Commonwealth Games.

"I don't think we invested quickly enough after winning the World Cup five years ago but our domestic structure has now been in place for two and a half years and I see the difference it has made day in, day out.

"It shows how much investment can make a difference - the young players coming through, the competition for places. I am really excited where we can take English cricket.

"This series has given us the lift we all needed after the World Cup. I think the younger players have brought an energy that has been missing the last few years and that has become infectious. They are going into the Commonwealth Games in the best possible place."