Conor McGregor claims Khabib Nurmagomedov fight preparations hampered by broken foot

Conor McGregor claims he broke his foot three weeks before his last fight

Conor McGregor says he took to the Octagon to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov just three weeks after breaking his foot.

Nurmagomedov forced the Irishman to tap out in the fourth round of their Las Vegas showdown last October as McGregor's return to the Octagon after almost two years ended in disappointment.

Despite a post-fight brawl between the fighters' entourages souring the spectacle at UFC 229, McGregor had initially indicated after the contest that he had been beaten by the better man on the night.

I broke my foot 3 weeks out from the bout.

I still marched forward however, and also landed the final blows of the night.

On his blood brother.

I am happy with how the contest went and the lessons learned.

In my fighting and more importantly my preparation.

Time will reveal all. https://t.co/VNxbrfk6qx — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 11, 2019

But in a reply to a question on Twitter, McGregor suggested he was hampered by an injury, adding he was happy with his performance in light of the circumstances.

"I broke my foot three weeks out from the bout," he wrote. "I still marched forward however, and also landed the final blows of the night.

McGregor tapped out in the fourth round on his UFC return

"On his blood brother, I am happy with how the contest went and the lessons learned, in my fighting and more importantly my preparation.

"Time will reveal all."

McGregor became embroiled in a bitter social media spat with Nurmagomedov after announcing his retirement from MMA last month.

He has since hinted he could return to MMA or could decide to follow in the footsteps of Ronda Rousey and pursue a career as a WWE wrestler.