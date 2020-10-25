Sky Tempesta take second in Pro-Am class at 24 Hours of Spa, part of GT World Challenge Europe

Sky Tempesta Racing battled the elements to finish second in class at 24 Hours of Spa

Sky Tempesta Racing have secured second place in the Pro-Am class at the gruelling 24 Hours of Spa Race, the showpiece event of the 2020 GT World Challenge Europe.

The four-man team of Chris Froggatt, Eddie Cheever III, Giancarlo Fisichella and Jonathan Hui were part of a three-way scrap with the No 77 Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini and the No 188 Garage 59 Aston Martin for class honours.

All three teams had spells out in front but in the end it was the Lamborghini team that came out on top in heavy rain at Spa-Francorchamps, with Sky 17th in the overall standings.

Sky's strong endurance performance in Belgium comes just two weeks after they won the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup finale in Barcelona, their seventh of eight victories in the Sprint category.

A huge 56-car grid covering four different classes began the race at Spa on Saturday afternoon, with ROWE Racing eventually coming first overall to ensure Porsche enjoyed victory at the 24 Hours of Spa Race for the second year running.

Sky Tempesta Racing come into the pits

"We are delighted to have finished 2nd in class at this year's @total24hoursofspa 🏁 hugely testing both physically and mentally, drivers @93_cf @eddie_cheever @giancarlofisichellaofficial @jonhui_racing put in a mega effort to secure the podium," Sky Tempesta Racing posted on Instagram after the race.

Froggatt himself echoed those sentiments on Instagram, adding: "What a wild 24 hours! Impossible conditions, couldn't be more proud.

3:08 Sky Tempesta Racing driver Chris Froggatt speaks to Sky Sports from Spa-Francorchamps on the challenges ahead for his team in the 24-hour race. Sky Tempesta Racing driver Chris Froggatt speaks to Sky Sports from Spa-Francorchamps on the challenges ahead for his team in the 24-hour race.

"Thanks to all family, friends and partners for their support through it. Knowing everyone was behind us made it so much easier to push on when things got tough.

"Next year there's only one more step to climb!"

The final race of the 2020 series is the Circuit Paul Ricard 1000km in France, which takes place on the weekend of November 13-15.