Vladimir Putin calls on Russia to play by anti-doping rules for Olympics

Last Updated: 27/03/19 1:10pm

Vladimir Putin says Russian athletes and officials should play by anti-doping rules ahead of next year's Olympics.

In televised comments, the Russian president said efforts should be made "so that we don't give any pretext to those who use sport for political ends, to act against Russia's interests."

Russia's team was barred from last year's Winter Olympics for repeated doping violations, but 168 competitors from the country were allowed to compete as Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Of those, two were later disqualified for doping, more than any other country.

The International Olympic Committee lifted its suspension of Russia immediately after the Pyeongchang Games. Putin says there should be no similar "restrictions" on any member of the Russian team at next year's Tokyo Olympics.

