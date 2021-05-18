The British Open returns to the snooker calendar for the first time in 17 years

John Higgins was the last winner of the British Open when it was held in Brighton 17 years ago

The British Open will return to the World Snooker Tour for the first time in 17 years when it takes place in August.

The tournament was an ever present on the calendar from 1985 to 2004 before it was dropped from the calendar.

Brighton was the host city in 2004 when John Higgins beat Stephen Maguire in the final, but after the long wait the competition will return later this year.

Higgins defeated Stephen Maguire in the British Open final back in 2004

It will be the second world ranking event of the 2021/22 season and will run from August 16-22.

All 128 tour players will compete in the event, with further details including the host venue to be announced in due course.

As it stands there are 19 events scheduled on the calendar this season, with discussions ongoing for several other potential tournaments.

WST Chairman Steve Dawson said: "We continue to work towards building a full calendar for the 2021/22 season and the schedule is gradually taking shape.

"We are delighted to bring back the British Open which has a fantastic history and has been won by many of the greats including Steve Davis, Jimmy White, Stephen Hendry, Ronnie O'Sullivan, Mark Williams, Paul Hunter and John Higgins.

"Planning for the tournament is now in progress with the intention to restore its position as a prestigious event on the calendar."

