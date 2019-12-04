Washington Wizards guard CJ Miles undergoes wrist surgery

Washington Wizards guard CJ Miles is recovering from wrist surgery after an operation on Wednesday to repair ligament damage.

There is no timetable for the return of the 32-year-old veteran, who injured his shooting left hand during the Wizards' loss in Denver on November 26.

Miles is averaging 6.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 10 games in his first season with the Wizards.

The long-term nature of the injury will be a big concern for Miles whose contract expires at the end of the season.

In 848 career games (303 starts), he has averaged 9.6 points and 2.4 rebounds with the Utah Jazz (2005-12), Cleveland Cavaliers (2012-14), Indiana Pacers (2014-17), Toronto Raptors (2017-19), Memphis Grizzlies (2019) and Wizards.

He ranks 56th all-time with 1,250 made 3-pointers.

The Grizzlies traded him to the Wizards on July 6 for center Dwight Howard.

