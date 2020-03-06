Kawhi Leonard drops 25 as LA Clippers drub Rockets in Houston

Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points while Ivica Zubac and Montrezl Harrell posted double-doubles as the visiting Los Angeles Clippers drubbed the Houston Rockets 120-105 on Thursday night.

The Clippers extended their winning streak to six consecutive games and, perhaps of greater significance, squared the season series with Houston at two games apiece. The Clippers own the superior record within the Western Conference should the teams finish tied in the standings.

Leonard added six rebounds, five assists and two steals in just 29 minutes while Zubac (17 points, 12 rebounds) and Harrell (19 points, 10 rebounds) punished the smaller Rockets inside. Paul George (13 points) and Marcus Morris Sr (11 points) added to the Clippers onslaught.

Russell Westbrook paired 29 points with 15 rebounds while James Harden scored 16 points on 4-of-17 shooting for Houston, which trailed by as many as 30 points and led only once at 4-2.

Live NBA: Milwaukee @ L.A Lakers Saturday 7th March 3:30am

Leading 27-23 late in the first quarter, the Clippers floored Houston with a pair of dominating runs, the first sparked by their second unit. Reserve guard Reggie Jackson ignited the initial rally with a corner three and later added a layup in transition. In between, the Clippers recorded seven consecutive free throws before Harrell scored at the rim for only the second basket of a 12-0 blitz.

The Clippers extended their run to 16-5 with two more Harrell free throws for a 43-28 lead, and before the Rockets could muster a legitimate response, the Clippers buried them for good.

Leonard drilled a three-pointer, Zubac made a hook shot and Morris hit a pair of treys. When Zubac followed another Leonard trey with a cutting dunk, the Clippers led 65-39 with 3:18 remaining in the half.

The Clippers shot a robust 52.4 per cent in the first half, including 8 of 18 from behind the arc. Leonard (17 points), Zubac (14), Morris (11) and Harrell (10) all scored in double figures prior to the intermission, charging the Rockets with too many options to flank with their switching defense.

The Rockets, meanwhile, went ice cold from deep. Jeff Green sank the three that pulled Houston to within four points at the 1:30 mark of the opening period. Houston closed the half by missing the ensuing 12 three-point attempts and extended that stretch to 20 consecutive misses before Eric Gordon converted from deep with 1:57 left in the third to cut the deficit to 86-61.

The Rockets finished 7 for 42 on threes en route to their second consecutive loss after winning 10 of 12 games.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.