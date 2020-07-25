Domantas Sabonis leaves Indiana Pacers bubble with foot injury

Indiana Pacers' All-Star center Domantas Sabonis is leaving the NBA bubble in Florida for treatment on a "significant" left foot injury, ESPN reported on Friday.

The 24-year-old could miss the rest of the season, although the extent of the injury is not yet known.

Sabonis, who averaged 18.5 points and 12.4 rebounds in 62 starts this season, has been dealing with plantar fasciitis, a condition that causes inflammation of the tissue that connects the heel to the toes.

He signed a four-year, $77m contract extension in October and made his first NBA All-Star Game in February.

The 11th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Sabonis has averaged 12.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 291 games with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2016-17) and Pacers.

Image: Sabonis in action against Boston Celtics before the shutdown

Indiana could also be without two-time all-star Victor Oladipo when the team restarts the season on August 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

Oladipo has been participating in practices but has said he may opt-out when play resumes and has yet to make a decision on whether he will.

It will be the Pacers' first game since an 114-111 defeat to the Boston Celtics on March 10 before the league's shutdown.