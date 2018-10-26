How do Jaguars fix Blake Bortles quarterback conundrum as they prepare for Wembley return?

Blake Bortles returns as the Jaguars' starting quarterback after being benched last week

The Jacksonville Jaguars are sticking with Blake Bortles as starting quarterback at Wembley on Sunday.

Not that the Jaguars' faith in Blake is particularly convincing, nor deserved. Bortles has turned the ball over 11 times already this season, and over Jacksonville's three-game losing streak on arrival in London, Bortles threw four interceptions - and lost a fumble - against the Kansas City Chiefs, had another against the Dallas Cowboys and was benched after fumbling twice against the Houston Texans.

It's all a far cry from the quarterback who led the Jaguars all the way to the AFC Championship last year - felled by the New England Patriots one game shy of the Super Bowl - and who tossed four touchdowns in a Week Two revenge win over Tom Brady and co earlier this year.

So, why the sudden slump? What is going wrong?

Former NFL defensive coach Rob Ryan tells Sky Sports the answer lies in Bortles' throwing fundamentals. "I have a coaching friend of mine who is a quarterback guru in the NFL, and he has noticed a change," says Ryan. "Last year, the Jags did a great job of emphasising fundamentals to Bortles. Bringing the ball up, keeping it by his chin and being able to execute a perfect throw that way."

"But you have to stay on the young man, because in the past he has had problems with his fundamentals. This year, he is back to his old habits - he is dropping the ball down by his waist, and then his throws are sailing on him after he takes a big wind up."

Meanwhile, from Takeo Spikes' perspective - a quarterback hunter during a 15-year NFL career as a linebacker - Bortles' struggles are also mental.

"After the fundamentals, there's an obvious lack of confidence," adds Takeo. "When you see a quarterback turn the ball over as much as Bortles has done, as a defensive player, I want to see into your eyes, see your mindset.

"I can see through the fake chatter that you're coming out with, trying to convince your team-mates. He is hurt from a confidence standpoint, and that's something that really shows from his eyes.

"The Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday, they'll be saying 'all we need is one turnover, guys' and it will remind him of what everyone is saying about him, and increase the doubt that is in his mind."

But, as Bortles acknowledged himself this week, he has long had his doubters since being drafted with the third overall pick in the 2014 draft, even with that near Super Bowl run from last season. And, according to Pro Football Focus, Bortles has consistently graded among the lower rung of quarterbacks - his 70.1 grade last season was a career high, good enough only for 19th among NFL QBs.

With that in mind, why did the Jaguars sign him to a three-year, $54m contract extension in February?

Big-name quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Alex Smith could have been options in free agency during the offseason, while a rumoured reunion between Eli Manning and his former New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin - now Jacksonville's executive vice president of football operations - never materialised.

The deep 2018 draft class at quarterback could also have been an option. Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen were all gone within the opening 10 picks, but now Baltimore Ravens back-up Lamar Jackson was still available when the Jaguars picked at No 29. Jackson could have been a handy insurance policy for Bortles, and a useful change-up option for the offense, as he has proven to be in Baltimore.

There was also a potential wildcard pick-up in Teddy Bridgewater. Having sat out all of the 2016 season and most of 2017 due to a devastating knee injury, the passer - who entered the NFL out of the same 2014 draft as Bortles - impressed for the New York Jets in preseason, but was instead snapped up by the New Orleans Saints in a trade.

Should the Jaguars have brought in Teddy Bridgewater as an option at quarterback?

"Everybody has 20/20 vision after the event," says Ryan on Jacksonville's lack of activity in the QB market. "Bortles is still the guy that led this team to the AFC Championship game last year, played really well in New England. And he beat the Patriots this year.

"He had a pretty solid year. I know he has been on a bit of a rollercoaster ride over his career, but he was playing well down the stretch. So I wasn't shocked that they gave him a contract extension, no.

"But I was a little surprised that they didn't go get a good back-up. Cody Kessler [current Jaguars back-up] is not the answer."

Looking back on Bortles' 2017 season, Coach Ryan is correct. Bortles appeared to be heating up as the year wore on, perhaps prompting the further three-year commitment from the Jags' front office.

Blake Bortles played some of the best football of his career last season to guide the Jaguars to the AFC Championship game

Before Jacksonville's Week Eight bye, Bortles was averaging only 28 passing attempts per game, with the team content to keep him in 'game manager' mode, leaning heavily on the run game and their top-tier defense to close out games.

But, following their bye, Bortles' per-game attempts increased to 36.3, and he posted three of his four 300-yard passing games for the season during arguably the best stretch of his career, from Weeks 13 to 16, as the coaching staff trusted him more and more to run the offense.

That trust again appears to be absent in 2018, with Bortles benched for former Cleveland Browns QB Kessler against the Texans last week. But the quarterback shouldn't shoulder all the blame for the team's struggles.

Jacksonville rushed for a league-best 141.4 yards per game in 2017, but are back at a middling 23rd this year, averaging just 98.6. It's a similar story on defense: The Jaguars were No 2 in points per game allowed (16.8) and yards per game (286.1) in 2017 and, while a strong start to this season sees them still sit second in the latter category, they've slipped back to ninth in points allowed.

"This team is struggling, but it goes a lot deeper than just the quarterback," adds Ryan. "There's infighting in the locker room, plus his receivers aren't helping him out by dropping a load of passes. No team in the NFL has dropped more this season.

"Right now they're not a physical football team, not by a long shot.

"Look, I get it, they lost Leonard Fournette to injury, who is an outstanding football player. But you've still got to run the ball. This is how your team was constructed. That offensive line was great last year, giving up the least amount of sacks, because they ran the football so effectively."

Takeo agrees. "This teams has been successful of off old-school football. Run the ball effectively, no turnovers, play great defense and special teams.

"That type of football will win you championships. The fact of the matter is, they haven't held up their end of the bargain."

The Jaguars talked up their status as the No 1 defense in the NFL, when speaking to Sky Sports during the offseason. "There's no doubt about it that we can be one of the best to ever play the game," defensive end Calais Campbell said.

"You go back to the '85 Bears, the '70s with the Vikings, the Oakland Raiders, some of those really good teams that the Steelers had, the 2013 Seahawks, the Broncos in 2015. I really hope that this season we have coming up can compare to those teams."

But, as Takeo notes, the defense so far hasn't held up their end of the bargain. And, after a 40-7 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week Six, Ryan went as far as to say any comparison to the '85 Bears was a "joke" and "disrespectful".

If Jacksonville hope to turn their season around, starting with a win on Sunday at Wembley, they need more than just a good performance from Bortles at quarterback.

"I want to see them play a physical football game, where it jumps out off the screen," says Takeo. "Defensively, I want to see the intimidation factor, where you don't hear anything that they say, but you see everything that they do.

"Don't turn the football over. I want to see flashes of Carlos Hyde [the running back acquired via a trade from the Cleveland Browns] and feed Bortles in baby chunks, the same way they did last year."

"I want to see them play like Jacksonville, how this team was constructed," adds Coach Ryan. "That gives them their best chance to win.

"One game can fix things real quick, get the twinkle back in Bortles' eye. They can still win their division."

Blake Bortles and the Jaguars got the better of Joe Flacco and the Ravens on their last trip to Wembley

That twinkle in Bortles' eye was certainly evident in a 44-7 hammering of the Baltimore Ravens on the Jaguars' visit to Wembley last year, as he threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns to secure his third-straight win in London.

Might the comforting surroundings of his second home might be exactly what is needed to bring it back and spark the start of a Jaguars revival?

