New England Patriots 25-6 Buffalo Bills: Devin McCourty pick six clinches low-scorer

3:26 Highlights from the NFL as the Buffalo Bills took on the New England Patriots in Week 8. Highlights from the NFL as the Buffalo Bills took on the New England Patriots in Week 8.

Devin McCourty returned an interception 84 yards for a touchdown to clinch a 25-6 victory for the New England Patriots over the Buffalo Bills after both offenses struggled in their Monday Night Football meeting.

James White had scored on a one-yard run earlier in the fourth quarter, but the Patriots (6-2) relied more on Stephen Gostkowski's leg than on Tom Brady's arm to earn their fifth straight win. Gostkowski hit four of five field-goal attempts as neither team managed to find the endzone in the opening three quarters.

Brady finished 29 of 45 for 324 yards, but was held without a touchdown pass for the first time this season. However, his career-long dominance over the Bills continues, with the QB improving to 29-3 against them, extending the NFL record for most wins by a quarterback against one opponent.

White's final-quarter score stretched New England's lead, while McCourty's pick six with five minutes and 54 seconds remaining sealed victory for the visitors.

Two plays before the game-clinching interception, Bills tight end Jason Croom's diving one-handed touchdown catch was overturned following a video review. Replays clearly showed Croom never had possession in attempting to make the 25-yard catch, which would have made it a one-score game.

Buffalo (2-6) have now lost three straight games, with their offense - which has managed only 87 points - continuing to be a problem, as they were held to under seven points for the fourth time this season.

Back-up quarterback Derek Anderson was escorted off the field with little more than a minute left when he was sacked by Kyle Van Noy. Anderson finished 22 of 39 for 290 yards and an interception.

FIRST QUARTER

Patriots 3-0 Bills: Stephen Gostkowski 25-yard field goal

SECOND QUARTER

Patriots 6-0 Bills: Gostkowski 40-yard field goal

Patriots 9-0 Bills: Gostkowski 38-yard field goal

Patriots 9-3 Bills: Stephen Hauschka 47-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Patriots 9-6 Bills: Hauschka 51-yard field goal

Patriots 12-6 Bills: Gostkowski 25-yard field goal

FOURTH QUARTER

Patriots 18-6 Bills: James White one-yard touchdown run (Failed two-point conversion attempt)

Patriots 25-13 Bills: Devin McCourty 84-yard interception return for a touchdown (Gostkowski extra point good)