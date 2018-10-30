Dante Fowler Jr traded from Jaguars to unbeaten Rams

Dante Fowler Jr. recorded 14 sacks over 39 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Los Angeles Rams acquired defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. from the Jacksonville Jaguars before the NFL trade deadline for a 2019 third-round draft pick and 2020 fifth-round pick.

According to multiple reports, the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers also had interest in Fowler, but the undefeated 8-0 Rams offered the best deal.

🙏🏾✨🐏💛💙 — Dante fowler (@dantefowler) October 30, 2018

Fowler played defensive end for the Jaguars but will now switch to outside linebacker in the Rams' 3-4 defensive scheme. He was taken with the third overall pick in the 2015 draft, but is entering the final year of his rookie deal after the Jaguars declined the fifth-year option on his contract.

Fowler has two sacks and a forced fumble in seven games this season after tallying eight sacks and three forced fumbles last year. The 24-year-old totalled 14 sacks over his 39 career games as a pass-rush specialist in Jacksonville.

The Rams were looking for help at edge rusher, as only two of the team's 22 sacks have come from an outside linebacker, both by Samson Ebukam.

L.A. has been aggressive in the trade market recently, having acquired wideout Brandin Cooks and cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib during the offseason.

