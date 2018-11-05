Tennessee Titans @ Dallas Cowboys: Monday Night NFL live on Sky Sports

Ezekiel Elliott leads the Dallas Cowboys attack as they host the Titans on Monday Night Football

Week Nine in the NFL wraps up with a Monday Night Football match-up between the Tennessee Titans and the Dallas Cowboys, exclusively live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 1am. Here's what you can expect...

Form guide

The Titans (3-4) come into the clash on a three-game losing streak, but will hope to get back on track after a much-needed Week Eight bye. Before their London loss to the LA Chargers, they'd been handed a 21-0 beatdown by Baltimore and even lost to the 2-7 Bills.

Tennessee have only scored more than 20 points once all season, and are in the bottom three in yards per game (280.9) and points per game (15.1). However, their top-three point scoring defense (18.1 per game) has kept them in contests.

Dallas (3-4), also boasts a top three scoring defense (first, in fact with just 17.6 per game allowed) and pair that with a bottom 10 offense. But perhaps the addition of Amari Cooper, acquired from Oakland for a first-round pick, can add some explosiveness.

The Cowboys have alternated wins and losses every week so far this season, so after a tough 20-17 divisional loss to Washington, are due a victory. If they can move to .500 tonight, they will be right in the mix for the NFC East with a huge clash against the Eagles next week.

Stat Attack

Since he entered the league in 2016, Ezekiel Elliott leads the NFL with 15 games of 100-plus rushing yards. He is averaging 132.8 scrimmage yards per game and has 14 touchdowns in 16 career home games.

Key battle

Titans defensive backs versus Cowboys receivers. All eyes will be on new addition Cooper, as he aims to improve Dallas's 29th-ranked passing attack. And it's a lot of expectation for a player who has struggled with inconsistency throughout his young career. For Oakland this season, he had three games with under two catches and 20 yards, and two games with over eight grabs and 110 yards.

The Titans currently have the eighth-best passing defense, and DBs Logan Ryan, Malcolm Butler, Kenny Vaccaro and Kevin Byard have the ability to shut receivers down. Will Cooper open up the offense or will Dallas continue their offensive woes?

Ones to watch

On offense, there hasn't been much excitement for Tennessee, but Dion Lewis is a capable runner and pass-catcher, while receiver Corey Davis has shown fantastic potential but we haven't seen production come from it. In particular, we should be watching the Titan's offensive line and how they handle sack monster DeMarcus Lawrence.

Lewis has been a solid addition for Tennessee this season

Elliott is the star for Dallas, but quarterback Dak Prescott is under the spotlight. Can he return to his 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year form or might the Cowboys start looking in another direction? The addition of Cooper will go a long way to determining what the future holds for Prescott.

