New Orleans Saints' new signing Dez Bryant suffers suspected Achilles injury

Dez Bryant was reportedly hurt during practice on Friday

New Orleans Saints receiver Dez Bryant is being evaluated for a possible torn Achilles tendon, according to reports.

Bryant, who joined the Saints earlier this week, reportedly suffered the injury on the final play of practice.

He was helped off the field and slated to undergo an MRI exam.

Bryant agreed to a one-year, $600,000 contract on Wednesday and was participating in his second practice when he was injured.

Things was just starting to heat up for me... I won’t question the man upstairs... this is the ultimate test.. thank you everyone for the prayers — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 9, 2018

He tweeted: "Things was just starting to heat up for me... I won't question the man upstairs... this is the ultimate test. Thank you everyone for the prayers."

A serious injury to Bryant, 30, could lead to the Saints taking a second look at veteran Brandon Marshall, who also worked out for the team this week.

Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, was optimistic about joining the Saints after experiencing an acrimonious split with the Dallas Cowboys earlier this year. He was unable to land a new gig prior to the season or during the first half of the campaign.

"That chapter's closed, that's something I had to accept. I accepted that and moved on," Bryant said on Thursday.

"I'm here with the New Orleans Saints. I'm a [member of the] Saints now, I'm excited about that and I'm looking forward to moving on with these guys."